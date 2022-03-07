Women's Day is right here and almost all brands and organizations are trying to do their bit in order to make an impact. Dainik Bhaskar, one of the largest newspapers in India in terms of circulation, recently announced a small change in its matrimonial ads.

The newspaper will no longer publish details related to bride's colour complexion in its matrimonial ads. Their statement read that each and every woman have their unique contributions to society which is above the discrimination of colour.

Dainik Bhaskar is one of the most read newspapers in India and people do refer to their matrimonial ads. This might be a small change if we think about it, but it's an important step.

While the publication is receiving appreciation for this decision, people also have a few more demands and questions regarding their ads that contain information on caste, salary, etc.

Great Step @DainikBhaskar



What About Expected Salary of Groom??#EqualityMustBeEqual — Men’s Day Out (@MensDayOutIndia) March 6, 2022

@DainikBhaskar आपका बेटियों के रंग से संबंधित विवरण न छापने का निर्णय अच्छी बात है। लेकिन बेटे बेटियों के जाति से संबंधित विवरण जैसे ब्राह्मण, अग्रवाल, जाट, वाल्मीकि, आदि आपके अखबार के विज्ञापनों में आज भी छपे हैं। इन्हें न छापने का निर्णय लेने में आपको और कितने वर्ष लगेंगे ? — JPS (@jpsindhu) March 6, 2022

रंग तो ठीक है जाति का क्या करोगे उसे कब हटाना चाहोगे, उसमें आपको बुराई नज़र नहीं आ रही ? — sourabh (@sourabhmuaythai) March 6, 2022

Good decision — Salma (@salma_poet) March 6, 2022

बहुत सराहनीय और क्रांतिकारी। — KP Singh (@kpsingh1966) March 6, 2022

Hope others follow suit to put an end to #Colourism & similar such regressive determinants of #marriage cutting across genders.



Kudos @DainikBhaskar 👍 https://t.co/2bFc4M7QqU — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) March 7, 2022

This is change - very nice indeed https://t.co/qeZJYAaWI3 — ginnie (@rjginnie) March 7, 2022

"Good, now do the same for caste, religion, etc bullshit." - SaiyanRajat

"One step at a time ... slowly but surely." - alphaqu2twice

It's true that just removing the colour complexion won't make them perfect but this could be the first step to other changes we want to see.