There’s something about Indian women having sex with multiple partners that sends desi men into a state of utter shock and disbelief. They think it is their right to comment on her sexual history and pass their unsolicited opinion. However, as a woman, you would think there’s one person who wouldn’t judge you for that and listen to your woes and that’s a doctor. Turns out, it’s not so.

Someone on Twitter talked about women exploring their sexuality with multiple partners. Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a doctor and a self-proclaimed ‘med-influencer’, jumped in and asserted that he would judge a woman and shame her for having multiple sexual partners. In a now-deleted tweet, the doctor also added that “having multiple sexual partners is not the problem, the problem is in your pseudo-feminist mindset which makes you proud about it and trying to make it the norm in the society! It’s neither fit mentality medically nor fit psychologically!”

Take a look at his tweet here.

Screenshot from Twitter

There are just so many things that are wrong with his statement. As a doctor, you aren’t supposed to judge people but rather treat them without judgement. People expect to visit a doctor and not be bombarded with unsolicited opinions but rather get good treatment for their ailments. He could have used this opportunity to talk about safe sex options. But rather he went ahead and talked about “pseudo-feminism” (only this doctor knows what that means).

He went ahead and said how having multiple sexual partners is not “fit mentality medically or psychologically”. Yes, having multiple sexual partners might increase the risk of STDs but it is the job of a doctor to promote safe sex options rather than shaming women for it. And it would not be surprising if he judges only women for having multiple sexual partners and not men.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comment did not sit well with people and they slammed him for his problematic take. Here’s what people had to say about it.

Define fit mentality medically? — Pan indian doctor (@Ajithadam) August 16, 2023

So many Indian doctors should not be a doctor. You're the first exhibit. — August Radjoe (@augustradjoe) August 16, 2023

Is there nowhere to report this so-called doctor and get his license cancelled? Some medical board or ethics committee? Scary that such people are treating patients out there. Someone like him should NOT be trusted. https://t.co/HrQ5bDhP9L — Rutuja (ऋतुजा) 🇮🇳 (@Havaldarshinde) August 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids, stay away from doctors who are influencers & “health activists.” They will talk about “mentality” and “psychology” & recommend reading the Gita like moral science class instead of staying out of people’s sex lives. https://t.co/Z03G9AdHpF — Nirdiganta (@SevenDeviled) August 16, 2023

Having multiple sexual partners is not crime. We can't judge anyone by their personal life.



Safe sex is must and should.



But pseudo feminist? What is this?



Idea of feminism is to stand equal. What is the meaning of pseudo feminism?



What is fit mentality of medically? https://t.co/iTDYPLXfGq — Dr. Bharatashree V M🇮🇳 #DalitDoctor (@Bharatashree) August 16, 2023

A doctor's job isn't judging patients-it's to heal them. This guy being zonal coordinator of IMA talking down to women in a misogynistic way w/o repercussions shows the current state of affairs of medical education in our country. Take an SS of his dp and never visit his clinic https://t.co/cYJMjfzIAv — Mariamma (@InjiIdupazhagi) August 17, 2023

I think it's dangerous how doctors amalgamate their conservative beliefs with medical science and serve it as facts to the patients. The power they try to gain is perverse, they become a literal chastity belt https://t.co/HXVvmDrYOd — H (@ColdSun07) August 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

I think doctors werw supposed to treat us and not judge us for our choices. I think this is the Major why I am litreally scared to go to a Doc in General tbh https://t.co/lgZo9cjck7 — deewanimastani(previously begum jaan ) (@beingggstupid) August 17, 2023

I love how men excessively use the word pseudo feminist as if feminism ki saari waves yahi log laaye hai. https://t.co/jH6678t1Ow — Esther Greenwood🔮 (@jugnyy) August 16, 2023

Don’t believe this guy. Practice safe sex, consensual sex, as long as you and your partner(s) are enjoying it. Sex isn’t a taboo. https://t.co/fMelAXKOEw — t-man ka hukum (@techsaturation) August 17, 2023

I am sorry to say ladies, but please don’t listen to this BS. As long as you are practising safe sex, proper sexual hygiene, protection, you are free to do as you like it. We are in 2023, we don’t let the number of sexual partners judge one’s morality. https://t.co/qTCAxziEAL — DoctorSid (@SidhaantNangia) August 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing wrong with exploring your sexuality as long as you engage in safe and consensual sex. It’s 2023, can we please stop treating sex like a taboo?