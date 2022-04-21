As much as young India is hailed for its determination and creativity, it's no lie that scarcity of jobs is also draining their fuel in them.

A 24-year-old girl named Priyanka Gupta, in spite of completing her graduation from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi has been unemployed since 2019.

So, after failing to pass the bank competitive exams despite two years of hard effort, this native of Bihar's Purnia district chose to launch her own tea stall.

Considering this as a step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat, she told ANI,

I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chai wali?

As easy as it might sound, for Priyanka, to open her tea stall was not a cakewalk. She fought tooth and nail to get a loan. Finally, she was able to borrow Rs. 30,000 from a friend.

Her tea shop, Chaiwali, offers four unique tea varieties, including Paan tea and chocolate tea. Interestingly, the shop's sign reads, “Initiative Towards Aatmanirbar Bharat. Soch mat, chalu kar de bas."

While the passion in this girl is worth the applause, the issue of unemployment going berserk is alarming.