It's beautiful how mothers have this inbuilt feature in them to practice humanity's greatest virtue, feeding a human being. Breastfeeding is quite natural to women, but they have to deal with a lot of challenges before incorporating it into their lifestyle.

Actress Evelyn Sharma, whom you've watched in Main Tera Hero and Yaariyan recently became a mom and now her Instagram profile is a gorgeous maternity journal.

Today in another page of her diary, she posted a heartwarming picture of breastfeeding her baby and the caption reads, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts cluster feeding."

Cluster feeding is a process in which a newborn requires a few brief feeds spread out over a few hours.

Evelyn announced Ava's birth on Instagram by uploading a photo of herself with her baby girl. Evelyn captioned the adorable photo she shared with her Ava: "The most important role of my life. Mommy to Ava Bhindi."

Postpartum life can be really hard but kudos to the women who ace it with utter grace.