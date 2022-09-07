A former managing director at Goldman Sachs has revealed the sexist discrimination she faced in the company. Jamie Fiore Higgins worked at Goldman Sachs for 17 years before she quit in 2016.



Higgins authored a book,, that reveals her experience at Goldman Sachs. One of the shocking revelations that come from the book is the discrimination she faced at the company. She writes how when she had her first child a boss told her that she'd never reach the managing director position if "she was pumping milk instead of working." That comment made her stop using the lactation room in the company.

When Higgins had a second child, she decided to use the lactation area once again. She wrote how male colleagues mooed and mimicked squeezing breasts as she used the lactation room. She added how some colleagues had also placed a toy cow on her desk one day.

And then they'll tell you that it's "easier" for women. https://t.co/pc4rYrplKk — Harshit Gupta / हर्षित / ہرشت (@hg6) September 6, 2022

Wow. Basic consideration for another human being...not even compassion or empathy...is that too much to ask? Inhumane creatures. https://t.co/RHQfFDUDlu — Wallflower (@silllychicken) September 6, 2022

Imagine some still believe that corporates favor women... Bosses use marriage, maternity or young kids as an excuse against women in hiring, promotions, hikes, distribution of projects.. As if procreation is only women's burden and not joy and responsibility of both parents — Masala Chai (@masala_chaii) September 6, 2022

When Goldman Sachs was asked for a comment, they said, "Had Ms Higgins raised these allegations with our Human Resources department at the time we would have investigated them thoroughly and addressed them seriously. We have a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination or retaliation against employees reporting misconduct."

This is just one of the shocking revelations Jamie Higgins has made about Goldman Sachs in her book. Truly shameful.

