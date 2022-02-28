If you believe that beauty pageant winners are good for simply walking down the ramp then the former Miss Ukraine is here to prove you otherwise.

In solidarity with the nation, a beauty queen and former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has put on her combat shoes and joined the Ukrainian military to fight against Russian troops.

After sharing images of herself with an assault rifle and wearing military gear, she also posted an Instagram story saying,

Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!

Following in the footsteps of their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the people of Ukraine have gone outdoors in a war scenario to defend their motherland against Russia, and many people have also volunteered to join the military to help their country's military.

In numerous more posts shared with Lenna's 2 lakh followers, the former Miss Ukraine appealed for international help. She encouraged her people to take down road markers to make it much harder for Russian forces to travel the country.

Ms Lenna, a marketing and management graduate of Kyiv's Slavistik University, has worked as a translator and speaks five languages.

Lenna took up guns last week after the Russian army invaded Ukraine.

This war made it clear that Ukrainians are the symbol of bravery and patriotism. Scripting history and how!