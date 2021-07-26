Sexualization of women is everywhere. From sports to entertainment, women are expected to dress and behave in a certain manner that is straightaway sexist.

Germany's women gymnast team made a statement when they stepped into the Qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics in full-length body suits.

German Gymnasts fight against sexualisation of women by wearing unitards (full bodysuits) for the first time in Olympic Games history.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9DSULIrImB — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 26, 2021

For decades now,gymnasts have worn bikini-cut leotards while the men still wear comparatively body-covering clothes or loose shorts and pants.

Talking about the decision to wear unitards of ankle length, Sarah Voss, a 21-year-old German, gymnast said:

We sat together today and said, OK, we want to have a big competition. We want to feel amazing, we want to show everyone that we look amazing.

The German team had worn similar outfits during training last week. Three-time Olympian, Elizabeth Seitz told BBC that it was time to wear what feels comfortable.

We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear.

Although all other women gymnasts wore body suits that left legs bare, the revolutionary outfit worn by the German contingent has got everyone talking on social media.

Well done Germany (the gymnasts) and Norway (the beach volleyball players). Way to go!!! — Kevin Malone (@vekinlamone) July 26, 2021

Using a prestigious global platform to send out a strong message to the world about a global issue. They win Gold ! ❤️ — Sakshi (@MujeSakshiMaano) July 26, 2021

This is sports. Not sexuality. You have to wear according to your comfort and pleasure. Dress code is irrelevant in sports. — Hirak Goswami (@HirakGoswami3) July 26, 2021

Making a statement against sexualisation of girls in sports 👍 — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) July 26, 2021

So many taking a stand, taking a knee. Proud to see the progress our athletes are trying to make/raise towards many many causes. https://t.co/DUEy3i7Ie0 — Pepper-Lonely ❄️ (@ChelC_FrosT) July 26, 2021

In its own way, this, too, is evolution, this, too, is freedom. — Yasmin Zaidi (@YZaidi18) July 26, 2021

Men should stop deciding what we should wear or not wear… Patriarchy has many ugly faces!! https://t.co/RFLRB3fB8q — Emma (@EthoLogoPathoS) July 26, 2021

Started the fight others will join https://t.co/CZfcKfN2dx — Stanley Vincent (@stanleyvss) July 26, 2021

This is a revolutionary step in the sense that women athletes are not generally allowed to wear clothes that cover their bodies. Just recently, Norway’s women’s beach handball team was fined 1,500 euros (approximately ₹1.3 lakhs) for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms during a game.