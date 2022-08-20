In some good news, today we have a woman pilot who made her place in SFO aviation museum. Zoya Agarwal who's an Air India pilot of aircraft Boeing-777, also became the first Indian female pilot to fly an aircraft above the North pole, covering a record-breaking distance of around 16,000 Kilometers.

In a first, an all-women pilot team led by Zoya Agarwal covered the world's longest air route from San Francisco (SFO) in the United States of America to Bengaluru. For acknowledging her constant efforts to inspire women across the world and achieving new heights, quite literally, the US based aviation museum decided to offer her a place.

Captain Zoya Agarwal is also one of the gender equality spokespersons at the United Nations. While having an exceptional career in aviation, she's also encouraging and even helping other women to achieve their dreams.

In addition to her remarkable career with Air India, including her record-breaking flight from SFO to Bengaluru in 2021 with an all-female crew, her positivity about the world and her commitment to helping other girls and women achieve their dreams is deeply inspiring.

- Official from SFO aviation museum.

It's people like Captain Zoya who are making it possible for women everywhere to believe a little more, every day.