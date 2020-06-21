Unless you have been living in an isolated igloo without an internet connection for a couple of years, you'd know that if there was an award for the coolest world leader, it would hands down go to Jacinda Arden.
The New Zealand Prime Minister has not only won our hearts with her swift and efficient decision making and implementing skills, but also with her vision to bring in a revolution of change.
Jacinda Arden continues to redefine her coolness on Instagram, don't beleive us? See for yourself:
When she's not busy making life-changing diplomatic decisions she gives her followers baking lessons.
Cake making lesson number two- don’t focus on making the cake look in proportion with little to no attention on structural integrity....there is a jar of lentils propping this thing up. Happy Birthday Neve! Thanks for ignoring all of the imperfections in life and just being a joy #PianoCake #australianwomensweeklybirthdaycakebook
P.S: She baked her daughter's first and second birthday cake from scratch.
Without question this is one of the best parts of my job - letters from children. I seriously underestimated how many there would be, but I still read every single one. This Children’s Day I want to say thanks to the hundreds and hundreds of kids who believe in the simple power of a letter (and drawing!) No matter how many years pass, I hope they all hold onto that belief that they can make a difference....because they already do.
Going through a pile of letters this evening and this one felt perfectly timed. We have a long road to travel yet, but for now, thank you New Zealand. Everyone sacrificed a huge amount so that we could be in the position to lift restrictions today, and announce that we have no active cases of COVID 19 for the first time since February. We aren’t finished, and while COVID is in the world we’ll have to continue our battle against it, but today was a milestone worth marking.
She also does put her feet up once in a while, but it looks like she doesn't stop working!
Jacinda doesn't miss a chance to thank the superwomen who raised her! We should really learn a thing or two from her to appreciate our mothers.
And some times PM Jacinda Arden doesn't mind being a little goofy:
She also seems to love JoJo Rabbit and Taika Waititi as much as we loved Yorkie!
I genuinely believe that no one else in the world could have made Jojo Rabbit, at least not like Taika Waititi did. As an American film maker said to me “he’s one in a million....until you visit your country and realise the rest of NZ has the same sense of humour.” You make us laugh, and you make us proud.
Jacinda who was once one of the first PMs to ever attend a pride parade in public has made history with her love for the LGBTQIA+ community.
Also, this boss woman believes in climate change and has inculcated changes to save the planet, one-step at a time. We hope other countries also realise the urgency of climate change soon.
She doesn't always upload perfect pictures with stellar angles, sometimes just like us she posts blurry photos too:
And she definitely doesn't shy away from celebrating her momma moments and the struggle of juggling everything!
Just PM Jacinda sharing the frame with a few other people we love and adore as much as her! I'm not crying, you're crying.
Ok Google, what do you have to do to start a petition to elect Jacinda as the president of the world?