From making yourself a quick cup of tea to managing your kids and family during work hours, working from home has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride. Especially for parents of newborns or toddlers. Something of the same nature happened with Jacinda Ardern, the PM of New Zealand.

The PM did a Facebook live session recently, during which she discussed the country's COVID-19 response. But her adorable daughter Neve decided to ditch going to bed and make a trip to see her mom. This is when Ardern told her to go back to bed and proceeded to ask the viewers if their kids also somehow managed to sneak out of bed multiple times.

It was just super cute to see her tell Neve to hit the sack, and that she'll come in and see her in some time.

You're meant to be in bed, darling. Pop back to bed. I'll come and see you in a second!

Ardern's mother came through with some real nani vibes and took Neve back to her room to sleep though!

Here's the video, in case you're interested in seeing what happened for yourself.

Jacinda Ardern being a total boss by handling being a mom and a political leader all at once with total perfection!