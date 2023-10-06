Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize for Peace by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The human rights activist remains currently in jail. She is the 19th woman to have won the Nobel Peace Prize.
The Nobel Prize announced, “The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”
Narges Mohammadi has been in jail for “spreading anti-state propaganda.” She has been arrested by the authoritarian Iran regime 13 times and convicted five times. She has been sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison. Mohammadi and her family have been involved in political protests since the beginning of the Iranian revolution.
Her win comes across as a strong message for all authoritarian and oppressive regimes. Her courage and feminism are something that we have only read in books. Here’s how people are reacting to Narges Mohammadi winning the Nobel Peace Prize.
Narges Mohammadi is also the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran.