Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize for Peace by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The human rights activist remains currently in jail. She is the 19th woman to have won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Nobel Prize announced, “The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/2fyzoYkHyf — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2023

Narges Mohammadi has been in jail for “spreading anti-state propaganda.” She has been arrested by the authoritarian Iran regime 13 times and convicted five times. She has been sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison. Mohammadi and her family have been involved in political protests since the beginning of the Iranian revolution.

2023 #NobelPeacePrize laureate Narges Mohammadi’s brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison. pic.twitter.com/ooDEZAVX01 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2023

Her win comes across as a strong message for all authoritarian and oppressive regimes. Her courage and feminism are something that we have only read in books. Here’s how people are reacting to Narges Mohammadi winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

The more you read about #NargesMohammadi the more you realise what women actually risk when they speak up against authoritarian regimes, not just for themselves but for every woman and girl. Her feminism is courage under fire. — Rituparna (@MasalaBai) October 6, 2023

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to #NargesMohammadi, who's still lodged in #Iran Jail for demanding Women's Rights.



Goosebumps… Probably the most deserving among all the Nobel Awardees till date. Salute 🫡.pic.twitter.com/KBBxlyM185 — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

13 arrestations, 5 convictions, 31 years prison & 154 lashes sentence.



1 Nobel prize.



Congratulations #NargesMohammadi, your fight speaks louder than ever.#WomenLifeFreedom https://t.co/CS0xNDMlB0 — Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) October 6, 2023

Congratulations to #NargesMohammadi for receiving the 2023 #NobelPeacePrize. She is a fierce and persistent advocate for human rights in Iran and currently imprisoned for her courageous work. https://t.co/Syv8NBXX8W — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) October 6, 2023

Bravo dear sister #NargesMohammadi. You are a true epitome of bravery and unwavering commitment for defending human rights. Welcome to the family of Nobel Peace Laureates. We promise to stand with you. https://t.co/jMSVXJRXat — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) October 6, 2023

2023 #NobelPeacePrize laureate #NargesMohammadi now 51, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2016 for "establishing and running a human rights movement" and fighting the oppression of women. She is still in prison in Iran. pic.twitter.com/F9zM8I7CKW — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#WomanLifeFreedom



Narges Mohammadi, this year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate is a kickass woman and an inspiration to us all. FIGHT ON sister! https://t.co/duaWTRx78z — Michelle Escobar 🇺🇦 (@MEscobarCarias) October 6, 2023

Austria warmly congratulates the winner of the #NobelPeacePrize Narges Mohammadi. This is an important sign of support for her and the many others who stood up against discrimination of women in #Iran and for the promotion of #HumanRights & freedom for all. https://t.co/1Cxexmjlff — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) October 6, 2023

Congratulation to her and all brave women of Iran who are fighting for their freedom against one of the most brutal oppressive regimes in the world. https://t.co/2Haxli2PNh — Ali Mirjamali (@AliMirjamali) October 6, 2023

Fuck this vile regime. The women of Iran standing up to these pious asshole men are truly heroes. https://t.co/vy7kLaED3l — P Λ U L F Λ R R E R (@paulmfarrer) October 6, 2023

Narges Mohammadi is also the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, Iran.