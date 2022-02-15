In times when women still have to fight to be seen, it feels good to know that there are also some good stories - of women reaching the top. Gurugram is all set to have its first woman police chief. Kala Ramachandran, the 1994 - batch, Haryana - cadre IPS officer will take over the charge from outgoing Police Commissioner KK Rao, with effect from today.

Kala Ramachandran shared her goals and working plan with the media. She mentioned that her top priorities would include managing traffic, providing safety and security to city residents and enhancing the ease of doing business. Given that, traffic management and road safety are major problems in Gurugram, she mentioned that the two issues will remain her key focus area. She added that security of women, protection of children from offences and cyber crimes would also be police priority.

Gurugram’s first woman police commissioner Kala Ramachandran took charge and called a meeting of all senior police officials to understand the issues related to traffic and crime @HTGurgaon @gurgaonpolice @htTweets pic.twitter.com/IILssdwHKd — Dr. Leena Dhankhar (@leenadhankhar) February 15, 2022

Kala Ramachandran has earlier worked as superintendent of police in Rewari, Fatehbad and Panchkula districts. She was also on central deputation to Intelligence Bureau from 2001. Additionally, she headed the North Eastern Police Academy in Meghalaya from 2017 to 2020. She returned to home cadre in August 2020 and was the Additional Director General Police of Crime Against Women Cell and Vigilance at Haryana police headquarters.

The city seems to be in good hands. Women do run the world.