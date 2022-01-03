It's infuriating when the government fails to keep a promise it made, especially when citizens do everything they can to fulfil their responsibilities.

Case in point: Malika Handa, a seven-time national deaf chess champion, condemned the Punjab government on social media in an emotional outburst. Handa was enraged because promises of monetary prizes and a job chance had not been kept.

On Twitter, Handa posted a video expressing her disappointment. She wrote in the caption,

I am very feeling hurt. 31 Dec I met sports minister of Punjab Pargat Singh. Now He said Punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports.

"Ex sports minister have announced cash award for me I also have letter of invitation in which i was invited but was cancelled due to COVID. This thing when I told to present sports minister Pargat Singh he told clearly it was ex minister I did not announced and govt can not do,"

