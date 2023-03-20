In our nation, we have a bunch of things that people take quite seriously before talking about marriage that are pretty irrelevant, to be honest. Being a short-heighted woman, I have heard ‘ arre, tumhari height toh kaafi kam reh gayi ’ all my life.

And, this man, in a thread, ranted about his family lying about his sister’s height on matrimonial sites and it showcases a sad, but true, state of our country.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: YouTube

Ayush, a social media user who goes with the username @ayushittingme, took to his account and shared how his father has been lying about his sister’s, who has done her master’s and earns much more than the average man, height on matrimonial sites.

The silliest thing I have ever seen in my life is that my Sister earns much more than the average man in India ever will, has a master's, and is well on the way to a PR in Germany, but my dad needs to lie about her height on matrimonial sites. — ayush (@Ayushittingme) March 18, 2023

He also mentioned how he sometimes thinks that women get privileges in our nation and on the other hand, he feels that men are too entitled and undeserving.

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki haha women ho kitna privilege milta hai, kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki indian men are the most entitled undeserving group of people on the planet — ayush (@Ayushittingme) March 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT His rant received a bunch of mixed responses and here are some of the replies:

https://twitter.com/allweneed69420/status/1637164611509309441

I never understand what's the point of asking height like if I am shorter than men does me make bad partner? If he is tall does it make him good partner? Useless parameters specially for women height, weight and omg colour ki to baat na kare to acha hai. — Supriya (@chubbycheek25) March 18, 2023

First off, why is your dad handling her matrimonial profile? And secondly, is she ok with this? — Darshan (@mean_squared) March 18, 2023

That sounds like a your dad problem to me — Elliot (@eliiiooottt) March 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT https://twitter.com/ekss2020/status/1637110030918111232

This is what happens when entire societies are involved in getting even one person married instead of people finding eachother on their own. Too many people involved means too much time wasted bc no one is ever good enough & not to mention the endless choices on the site! — eyeroll (@pfftttx4) March 18, 2023

I am 5 feet and I am proud of it. Everyone else can not so gently shove it.☺️ — Sim (@_simsimran__) March 18, 2023

It’s 2023 and we are still giving more priority to a woman’s height than her kickass career!