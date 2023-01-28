The amount of cluelessness among men about how women’s bodies function is purely astounding. There are men who think we can schedule our periods, others think tampons are pleasurable, and whatnot. Apparently, there is another dude who thinks women with large labia are peeing out of their ‘clitoroiuses’ since they can’t hold it in.

Somebody literally said we have to hold and aim. Hold what? 'CLITOROIUSES?'

MY GOODNESS!

The screenshot shared by @ask_aubry has got many Twitter users shocked, perplexed, and horrified. Look at how people are reacting.

Really thinking we pee out of our clitoroiuses. — 𝕙𝔸𝕙𝕒 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@theRealHaha) December 21, 2022

Okay, so that's a thing this morning. pic.twitter.com/1QlWPAGrjT — RS Thomas (Omega Male) 🏳️‍🌈 (@RSThomas42) December 20, 2022

This is a dude who has never seen 'clitoroiuses'. — Yorkie Mom (@Juliejtm) December 20, 2022

Clitoroiuses were gentle giants who roamed the plains during the Vulvaceous Period. pic.twitter.com/wWKujrC1Hr — Mr. Pronouns (he/him) (@jaws591) December 20, 2022

Surely does seem like that!

Was it a mispelling of "clitorisaurus"? — Jonathan Brookes (@ab1aw) December 20, 2022

And this is why we need comprehensive sex ed in schools….because…wow….just…wow….. — Becky (@Beckyhelene) December 20, 2022

We… have to hold an aim? Have I been peeing wrong this whole time?! pic.twitter.com/aoJRysHlBA — Shana 🔮 (@shanavallejo) December 20, 2022

Consider this another reminder of why we need proper sex education in schools.

