The amount of cluelessness among men about how women’s bodies function is purely astounding. There are men who think we can schedule our periods, others think tampons are pleasurable, and whatnot. Apparently, there is another dude who thinks women with large labia are peeing out of their ‘clitoroiuses’ since they can’t hold it in.
Somebody literally said we have to hold and aim. Hold what? ‘CLITOROIUSES?’
MY GOODNESS!
The screenshot shared by @ask_aubry has got many Twitter users shocked, perplexed, and horrified. Look at how people are reacting.
Surely does seem like that!
Consider this another reminder of why we need proper sex education in schools.
