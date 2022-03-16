Last year, Nykaa's CEO Falguni Nayar turned heads when she was featured in the Forbes list of 100 powerful women across the world. And now, she’s back in the headlines for putting another feather in her cap.

As per reports, her net worth is now nearly four times higher than that of Paytm founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

According to Forbes Data, Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s net worth currently stands at $1.1 billion. And, Falguni Nayar's net worth stands at $4.9 billion.

While Vijay Shekhar Sharma has slipped 1,000 ranks in Forbes Billionaires list and is currently at the #2382 spot, Falguni Nayar is currently at the #569 spot with a net worth of $4.9 billion.

As per a report by Business Insider, both the companies went public in 2021. While Nykaa, listed at the issue price of ₹1,125, doubled the investors’ money on the first day of listing, Paytm has been struggling to even reach its issue price of ₹2150. Also, Paytm was listed at a discount of 9% on the listing day, but it has been on a decline ever since. Almost 75% of the company's valuation has been destroyed ever since it entered the public market.

Interestingly, with a value of $16 billion, Paytm was the highest valued startup in the country till 2021.