Facing all odds, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul. This win is India's first gold in four years. With this, Zareen becomes the fifth Indian woman to win a gold at the World Championships stage.
Shining bright at the top of the podium is our new world champion- @nikhat_zareen 😍🌟#ibawwchs2022#IstanbulBoxing#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/H4Fcul9KJx— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 19, 2022
The last time India won a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships was in 2018 by Mary Kom in the 48kg category. Till date, only four Indian women have won the world championship title- Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC. Zareen joins the list as the fifth.
ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS ✍️ 🤩— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 19, 2022
⚔️@nikhat_zareen continues her golden streak (from Nationals 2021) & becomes the only 5️⃣th 🇮🇳woman boxer to win🥇medal at World Championships🔥
Well done, world champion!🙇🏿♂️🥳@AjaySingh_SG#ibawwchs2022#IstanbulBoxing#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/wjs1mSKGVX
Zareen faced opposition for choosing boxing as her career from her father. In an interview, she recounted how his words challenged her to prove her father wrong. In 2019, the boxer had written an open letter to Kiren Rijiju when her trial for the Olympic qualifiers was cancelled.
Following the win, Nikhat Zareen was trending on Twitter. Her performance was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, and many others.
Heartiest congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for the gold medal at Women’s World Boxing Championship. The nation is proud of her. I am confident that her success will motivate our youth, especially girls to realise their dreams. I wish she continues bringing laurels to the country.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 19, 2022
Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition. pic.twitter.com/dP7p59zQoS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2022
Punching her way through Islamophobia, misogyny, and a shoulder injury, Nikhat Zareen from Nizamabad is now a WORLD CHAMPION! That too in her first attempt. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/sCBd7GHP2b— Karan Tripathi 🏳️🌈 (@TripathiGee) May 19, 2022
Huge Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal in World Boxing Championship. Congrats to Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also for winning Bronze. You girls have made India proud 🇮🇳— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 19, 2022
India's 🇮🇳 Pride, World Boxing Champion Gold Medalist Nikhat Zareen. pic.twitter.com/QUYOBsQbEO— Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) May 20, 2022
Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition.@Rajaramsiyag13 pic.twitter.com/wJr5BaOQWE