Facing all odds, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul. This win is India's first gold in four years. With this, Zareen becomes the fifth Indian woman to win a gold at the World Championships stage.



The 25-year-old boxer won the gold medal in the flyweight (52kg) division. She secured a unanimous victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas. The match was a neck to neck competition with both the boxers packing powerful punches.The judges scored the bout as 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, thus making all the win's in Zareen's favour.

The last time India won a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships was in 2018 by Mary Kom in the 48kg category. Till date, only four Indian women have won the world championship title- Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC. Zareen joins the list as the fifth.



Zareen faced opposition for choosing boxing as her career from her father. In an interview, she recounted how his words challenged her to prove her father wrong. In 2019, the boxer had written an open letter to Kiren Rijiju when her trial for the Olympic qualifiers was cancelled.



Following the win, Nikhat Zareen was trending on Twitter. Her performance was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, and many others.



Heartiest congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for the gold medal at Women’s World Boxing Championship. The nation is proud of her. I am confident that her success will motivate our youth, especially girls to realise their dreams. I wish she continues bringing laurels to the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 19, 2022

Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition. pic.twitter.com/dP7p59zQoS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2022

Nikhat Zareen 🇮🇳 is the champion of the world! This is the marquee flyweight division and she has coasted in style. She's won every bout at World championships by 5-0 unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/6eIDj5D3dy — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 19, 2022

Punching her way through Islamophobia, misogyny, and a shoulder injury, Nikhat Zareen from Nizamabad is now a WORLD CHAMPION! That too in her first attempt. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/sCBd7GHP2b — Karan Tripathi 🏳️‍🌈 (@TripathiGee) May 19, 2022

Huge Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal in World Boxing Championship. Congrats to Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also for winning Bronze. You girls have made India proud 🇮🇳 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 19, 2022

India's 🇮🇳 Pride, World Boxing Champion Gold Medalist Nikhat Zareen. pic.twitter.com/QUYOBsQbEO — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) May 20, 2022

Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition.@Rajaramsiyag13 pic.twitter.com/wJr5BaOQWE — Rajaram siyag (@Rajaramsiyag13) May 20, 2022

A 12-member contingency was sent to participate in the World Championships. The contingency includes names such as Lovlina Borgohain, Ankushita Boro, and Saweety Boora. Apart from the gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg) have won the bronze medal.

