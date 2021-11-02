Remember, when the Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined because the players wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms.

Until now, the International Handball Federation required female athletes to wear bikini bottoms ‘with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg’. But things are set to change, thanks to the protest put forth by the Norwegian women's handball team

As per new rules published last month, women will be required to wear "short tight pants with a close fit" and a "body fit tank top" when competing from January 2022.

Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio, told NBC News:

I think it’s good for the game, but first of all, it’s good for the women, and it’s good for how we treat each other in sports.

The Norwegian handball team is receiving appreciation for standing up to the sexist rules and getting them changed eventually.

Cause of course they should https://t.co/HyBgHUpprj — Miss B (@Kakestykke) November 1, 2021

Good on the federation for updating their nonsensical and sexist rules! Better late than never. Thank you to the Norwegian Women's Beach Handball team for taking a stand and challenging this rule. https://t.co/xiEIG7HRFp pic.twitter.com/roOwF5jst7 — Mini Han (@camafeu_minh) November 1, 2021

Nice to have Norway's handball association joining the rest of us here in the new century. https://t.co/jY66r1BT2T — Steve Warne (@TSNSteve) November 1, 2021

Congrats to the Norwegian ladies beach handball team! 💪 https://t.co/u3bVZHbsKX — Triona Murphy (@Murpht01) November 1, 2021

“I hope this is the beginning of the end of sexism and objectification of women and girls in sport,”

So long overdue, great work Talitha Stone, the Norwegian beach handball team @CollectiveShout @pink 🙌https://t.co/qoUDChjlLV — Danielle Sellwood (@D_Sellwood) November 1, 2021

But there's a section of people who feel the rules are still biased because women are still required to wear tight shorts but apparently men are not.

Are the men's shorts also required to be "short tight pants with a close fit"?? I mean, yay for progress, but .. come on. — Lindazilla (@Lindazilla) November 1, 2021

To this, the federation president said that the female players had told him they played better in the tight shorts, and were “very satisfied” with their new ability to choose the length.

The change should be welcomed.