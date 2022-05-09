Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah was invited by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to his residence for dinner. Sourav's wife, dancer Dona Ganguly, and brother, Snehasish Ganguly, were present at the dinner, which was a private affair.
However, a picture from the dining table has gone viral on Twitter, sparking heated discussion among Twitter users.
All men are eating together.— 🧩 Dr.Snow ❄️ (@zyadaahorahahai) May 6, 2022
An internationally acclaimed one of the finest dancers of India is standing there watching them eating.
Dona Ganguly is hosting Amit Shah. Not Sourav. pic.twitter.com/fDfKXVKMSf
When all of the men are seen seated at the dining table as they enjoy their meal, the women in the house are seen serving them food.
Twitter thinks this is a peak depiction of patriarchy and is sharing its strongest opinions.
Educated. Born rich. High on society ranks. You can have all of it but still fail miserably to hide the generational misogyny. Even with a seat left empty, the house of the wife must stand and serve. #Sanskari #Indian #HouseParty 😅 https://t.co/anHjERxqdH— Lady Lestrange (@LadyLestrange2) May 7, 2022
Sana must be hating this like I used to hate my uncles doing the same in family gathering. Mom & aunts used to serve and they used to eat like saaands https://t.co/FKnDSuZcI7— Tulip (@tulipchoudry) May 7, 2022
Appalled to see this in a Bengali household! https://t.co/tPGQwXyc2n— ☭ avin⚓ ☭ (@marineravin) May 7, 2022
Thank you so much for showing the world the real picture! https://t.co/MdQSP7oc1O— Shailesh Shrivastava (@ShriShailesh) May 7, 2022
#Brahmin DNA ... #women are inferior, will serve food first to their masters and eat after the masters are done and if there is any food leftover https://t.co/lhz34VfuwK— Omi (@OmiiiZing) May 7, 2022
Someone actually said on Insta-— 🧩 Dr.Snow ❄️ (@zyadaahorahahai) May 7, 2022
“Who will be in the kitchen? Nirupa Ganguly. Who will serve? Dona Ganguly. Who will greet them with flowers? Sana Ganguly. Who will eat? The men.”
Because it is the “norm”. Because they are the “experts”. https://t.co/i7UZDiOEow
Patriarchy in one picture.. https://t.co/ngNxWUvPKk— Susmita B. (@Suslovelygl) May 6, 2022
What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.