Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah was invited by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to his residence for dinner. Sourav's wife, dancer Dona Ganguly, and brother, Snehasish Ganguly, were present at the dinner, which was a private affair.

However, a picture from the dining table has gone viral on Twitter, sparking heated discussion among Twitter users.

All men are eating together.



An internationally acclaimed one of the finest dancers of India is standing there watching them eating.



Dona Ganguly is hosting Amit Shah. Not Sourav. pic.twitter.com/fDfKXVKMSf — 🧩 Dr.Snow ❄️ (@zyadaahorahahai) May 6, 2022

When all of the men are seen seated at the dining table as they enjoy their meal, the women in the house are seen serving them food.

Twitter thinks this is a peak depiction of patriarchy and is sharing its strongest opinions.

Educated. Born rich. High on society ranks. You can have all of it but still fail miserably to hide the generational misogyny. Even with a seat left empty, the house of the wife must stand and serve. #Sanskari #Indian #HouseParty 😅 https://t.co/anHjERxqdH — Lady Lestrange (@LadyLestrange2) May 7, 2022

I saw this news and watched the video to see where Dona was seated on the table. I saw all men seated and hogging and Dona standing by. Strangely, it didn’t surprise me! What else was I expecting anyway? https://t.co/KVjrSYk8XA — Upasana (@U_pasana) May 7, 2022

Sana must be hating this like I used to hate my uncles doing the same in family gathering. Mom & aunts used to serve and they used to eat like saaands https://t.co/FKnDSuZcI7 — Tulip (@tulipchoudry) May 7, 2022

Appalled to see this in a Bengali household! https://t.co/tPGQwXyc2n — ☭ avin⚓ ☭ (@marineravin) May 7, 2022

Thank you so much for showing the world the real picture! https://t.co/MdQSP7oc1O — Shailesh Shrivastava (@ShriShailesh) May 7, 2022

#Brahmin DNA ... #women are inferior, will serve food first to their masters and eat after the masters are done and if there is any food leftover https://t.co/lhz34VfuwK — Omi (@OmiiiZing) May 7, 2022

Reminds me of my favorite short film - Juice starring Shefali Shah https://t.co/tOJf8vcvtT — ankit mittal (@__ankitmittal) May 7, 2022

Someone actually said on Insta-



“Who will be in the kitchen? Nirupa Ganguly. Who will serve? Dona Ganguly. Who will greet them with flowers? Sana Ganguly. Who will eat? The men.”



Because it is the “norm”. Because they are the “experts”. https://t.co/i7UZDiOEow — 🧩 Dr.Snow ❄️ (@zyadaahorahahai) May 7, 2022

