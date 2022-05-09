Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah was invited by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to his residence for dinner. Sourav's wife, dancer Dona Ganguly, and brother, Snehasish Ganguly, were present at the dinner, which was a private affair. 

However, a picture from the dining table has gone viral on Twitter, sparking heated discussion among Twitter users.

When all of the men are seen seated at the dining table as they enjoy their meal, the women in the house are seen serving them food. 

Twitter thinks this is a peak depiction of patriarchy and is sharing its strongest opinions. 

