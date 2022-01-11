It is a truth universally acknowledged that a woman's career is over after marriage. Because parivaar ki izzat, baal-bacche, bado ki zimmedari and pati ki seva is what her full-time job becomes then, isn't it? Obviously, NOT. Remember the time when someone asked Alia Bhatt in one of her Ask Me Anything sessions on Instagram, that would she leave acting after marriage? Obsessive eye rolling downloading in 3...2...1...

Well, if you came here to actually read about destroyed careers, we are sorry to disappoint you. Because career and marriage are not inversely proportional.

Here are 10 women who showed us how career and marriage are not enemies and can co-exist with the right support.

1. Anushka Sharma

The film Pari starring Anushka came roughly after four months of her marriage. The film was a supernatural horror film that had the actor in the lead role. Following this, the actor has produced novel stories, backed new talent, and continued to star in popular films since her marriage in 2017.

2. Indra Nooyi

The business executive got married at the age of 26, and went on to rank at number 13 on the Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2014 and number 2 on the Forbes list of The 19 Most Powerful Women in Business in 2017, more than 33 years after her marriage. And she has also served as the CEO of PepsiCo.

3. Sania Mirza

Tennis player Sania Mirza got married in 2010, but appeared on the BBC list of 100 inspiring women in 2015 and won 3 Grand Slams in the following years. She was also appointed as the UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia in 2013.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the highest-paid actors in the Bollywood film industry. And after getting married in 2018, she has done many successful films and even turned producer with movies like Chhapaak, 83 and Gehraiyaan.

5. Mary Kom

Boxer Mary Kom won gold medals in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games after her marriage in 2005. She has also been awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, among others, in 2006, 2013 and 2020 respectively.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena got married in 2012, and gave movies like Satyagraha, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ki & Ka and Good Newzz thereafter. And that's when she gave birth to two kids too. So no career after marriage and kids? Hell no!

7. Leena Nair

Business executive Leena Nair became the first female and youngest ever CEO of French luxury fashion house Chanel in 2021. A mentee of Indra Nooyi, she has been recognized by Queen Elizabeth II as one of the accomplished Indian Business Leaders in the UK in 2017. All this, after being married and having two kids. Just saying.

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya appeared in films like Jazbaa, Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil after getting married in 2007. She has walked the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival many times due to her global recognition.

9. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka got married in 2018. Following it, she has starred in projects like The Sky Is Pink, We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger and The Matrix Resurrections. She even published her memoir Unfinished in 2021, which reached The New York Times Best Seller list. She was also listed by Forbes among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

10. Roshni Nadar Malhotra

A billionaire businesswoman, Roshni Nadar is the chairperson of HCL Technologies, becoming the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India. She appeared on Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list in 2019. She got married in 2010, and then took over the company in 2020 after her father Shiv Nadar stepped down.

11. Vidya Balan

Vidya acted in films like Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Bobby Jasoos, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Begum Jaan, Shakuntala Devi and Sherni, among many others after 2012, the year she got married in. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

12. Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar, India's richest self-made woman, got married in 1987. In 2012, at the age of 50, she founded Nykaa, India's leading beauty e-commerce company, after exiting as the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Group.

These are just a handful of examples that clearly prove, marriage has nothing to do with a woman's career, so get over it please.