Saudi Arabia was once the only country in the world where a woman could be imprisoned for driving. After a long-standing restriction was overturned by royal decree in 2018, women were finally allowed to drive legally. Hana Mohsin Khan, who grew up in such a restrictive environment, went on to become a commercial pilot.

Khan, who is a pilot with Indigo Airlines since 2019, recently experienced a defining moment. She finally landed a plane in Saudi Arabia and shared the surreal experience on Twitter.

Landed the aircraft for the first time in a country I grew up in!

Last time I was here, women weren’t allowed to drive!

The feeling is surreal! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Ukm34oMNBq — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) May 24, 2022

Journalist Faye D'Souza also reacted to the post, impressed by the Khan's incredible journey.

So cool — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) May 25, 2022

Hana Mohsin Khan, a media professional turned commercial pilot, was praised by several fellow users. This is how they responded.

This means a lot! Proud of you 🥳

You posted a glass panel, but I can see a shattered ceiling 🙂 — TheBoringGuy (@NurulQuamar) May 25, 2022

You're always inspiring me! So proud of you :') — SSultann (@SSultann16) May 25, 2022

More power to you ♥️ — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا 🌟 (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 25, 2022

Ahlan wa sahlan. I grew up in Saudi too, it's got to be such a good feeling. Up there in my bucket list. — Adnan Taufiq (@adnantaufiq_) May 24, 2022

Welcome to Saudi Arabia. The country is changing for better and more power to women who are as smart and intelligent as any country. My karam bhumi 👍 — Bakhtiyar Khan (@khanbakhtiyar) May 25, 2022

Hana , honestly you make me proud chin up #girlpilot — Seema Rizvi (@SeemaRizvi13) May 25, 2022

Hip hip hurray to girl power. Sharing such experiences might give more power to others. — Lakshmi Seth (@Lakshmipvml) May 25, 2022

The 32-year-old pilot, who is a staunch feminist, wrote compelling essays for numerous publications about the occurrence. Meanwhile, she is also active in social initiatives that empower women, children, and oppressed minorities.