Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault and rape.
Recently, in the going T20 World Cup, India lost to New Zealand. This was the second loss after India lost to Pakistan in their first match. While the loss is heartbreaking, an absolutely disgusting and despicable response to it has been the vicious trolling players have been subjected to.
And in an absolutely abhorrent act, rape threats were directed towards Indian team captain Virat Kohli's daughter. She is ONLY 10 months old.
Apparently, the threats started after Kohli stood up for fellow cricketer Mohammad Shami, who was abused online after India's defeat to Pakistan.
अनुष्का और विराट की बेटी अभी सिर्फ़ 10 महीने की है लेकिन क्या आप यक़ीन करेंगे कि इस नन्हीं सी बच्ची को खुलेआम रेप की धमकी दी जा रही है— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) October 31, 2021
जानते हैं क्यों ?
क्योंकि विराट ने #MohammadShami के पक्ष में कहा और धार्मिक भेदभाव को ग़लत ठहराया
7 साल में ये नया भारत बनाया है मोदी ने pic.twitter.com/pktZoJiajL
Multiple people posted the screenshot of the threat, and called it out on social media:
Giving Rape Threats to a 10 months old,is probably the most shamefull thing an Indian could do....!!— Shruti Sharma🇮🇳 (@SS_2803) November 2, 2021
Your opinions may differ, even I opposed #ViratKohli on some things but trolling and abusing #vamika is really really dirty...!! #StopThisShit
TW:— Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) October 31, 2021
Vamika is 9 months old. Getting r*pe threats because her father did bare minimum. Opposed communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/hNLab5Pz5r
Allegedly, once the Twitter account tweeting the rape threats was called out, the user pretended to change his location to Pakistan. Apparently, as per a report by Quint, this isn't the first time that the user has issued such threats, and later, changed his profile to shirk off suspicion.
विराट की 10 महीने की बच्ची को रेप की धमकी देने वाले इस फ़र्ज़ी राष्ट्रवादी ने 6 बार अपना प्रोफ़ाइल बदला है। जाँच में इसके तेलुगु/तेलंगाना/आँध्र से लिंक निकले हैं। ऐसे घिनौने व्यक्ति को तुरंत गिरफ़्तार किया जाए @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaPolice @TelanganaCMO @APPOLICE100 https://t.co/1vJYFLPqlj pic.twitter.com/amTmUQvHxa— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 2, 2021
6 months/6 different handles— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) November 2, 2021
Has also had a conversation in Telugu
Past location has also been Tokyo
Probably when he got scared of being noticed , he changed it to the location that would give him impunity -that is Pakistan 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/4J8YvBKO2s pic.twitter.com/bgMHeX27j2
It is beyond detestable that any person would think targeting a child is an acceptable response in any situation. Worse still is how commonplace something as abominable as rape threat has become on social media. In the past, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's child was also targeted when Raj Kundra was arrested. This practice, of attacking children for the actions of their parents (over which they have little to no control) needs to stop.
As of now, the Delhi Women Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the threats on Virat Kohli's family. The account in question has been deleted.