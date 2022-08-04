India's Savitri Jindal surpassed China's Yang Huiyan to become the richest woman in Asia. If you are interested in knowing who are the richest women in Asia and what are their net worth, then read along.

1. Savitri Jindal | ₹930 Billion

Savitri Jindal, the Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group, used to be the richest woman in India, but now she is the richest woman in Asia as well, with a net worth of ₹93,000 crores.

2. Fan Hongwei | ₹859 Billion

Fan Hongwei is a Chinese entrepreneur, billionaire, and vice chair of Hengli Group. She is the richest woman in China and the second-richest woman in Asia, with a net worth of ₹85,924 crores.

3. Yang Huiyan | ₹773 Billion

Yang Huiyan used to be the richest woman in China and Asia, but her net worth fell due to the property crisis in China. She holds a majority stake in China's real estate developer, Country Garden Holdings. She currently has a net worth of ₹77,388 crores.

4. Wu Yajun | ₹746 Billion

Once the world's richest self-made woman, Wu Yajun is the co-founder, chairwoman, and former CEO of the real-estate developer Longfor Properties. She currently has a net worth of ₹74,600 crores.

5. Zhong Huijuan | ₹689 Billion

Zhong Huijuan is the founder, CEO and chair of Hansoh Pharmaceutical, and is the richest self-made woman in the world. She holds the majority stake in her company and has a net worth of ₹68,928 crores.

6. Jian Jun | ₹589 Billion

Jian Jun is the chairman of Imeik Technology Development, a medical cosmetics maker in China. She is one of the richest women in Asia and has a net worth of ₹58,950 crores.

7. Zhao Yan | ₹566 Billion

Zhao Yan is the chairman and president of Bloomage Biotechnology, a maker of medical skincare products. She is one of the richest women in China and Asia, with a net worth of ₹56,600 crores.

These women are an inspiration to all the girls in Asia.