DIYs can be tricky. You need the right guidance to get desired results, else they could turn into a disaster.

Something similar happened when a Sottish Tik Tok user used a turmeric face mask, only to be left with a yellow face.

According to Ladbible, Lauren Rennie, decided to use the DIY mask after she noticed her skin breaking out.

She uploaded videos of her applying the haldi mask. Soon she realised that her hands were turning yellow. In one of her videos, she wrote:

I've just applied it to my face and my entire hand has turned yellow. When I take this off my face, I am going to resemble the moon.

Apparently, she had to scrub her face a lot to get rid of the yellow haldi stains. She updated her followers after the scrubbing and her face still had that yellow tint.

The video has reportedly been viewed over a million times and people couldn't stop making fun of her blunder and some even said she looked like a Simpsons character.

One of the followers commented:

When people say they want their skin to glow I don't think this is what they're after. Thank you for the chuckles.

Another one said:

You went from Donald Trump to I am dying from yellow fever.

Someone joked:

Well, at least you have a golden glow.

This one was surprised if it can ever come off:

That is one of the best natural dyes... I'm surprised it came off at all.

While she learnt from her mistakes, her experience is making us say a big no to DIYs.