It's no secret that no matter how successful you turn out to be if you are a celebrity, you will be subject to public scrutiny. But sometimes this scrutiny goes a mile further and takes a nasty turn.

While ransacking Twitter, we came across a completely unnecessary and borderline barbaric video in which a surgeon on TikTok photoshopped Natalia Dyer's (Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler) face to demonstrate how she'd inject it to 'make' it perfect. Seriously?

i could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent pic.twitter.com/4mgNbZcwHb — 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022

A heart-shaped face, pointy chin, lifted eyebrows, and toned masseters, this is what an ideal female 'should' look like, basically Kardashian-esque. Girls, if you want society to accept you, take notes, okay?

What irks the most is that the world has a prototype of what one should look like and women are expected to squeeze themselves into it. We're just seeking clones of pre-designated beautiful faces. Great. Is there any room for uniqueness left anyway?

Such an act is a litmus test for why women are so self-conscious about their appearance, and moreover, it serves as another instance of women disparaging other women under the guise of 'making them better.'

Twitter is fuming just like it should be.

This is why everyone looks the same. Yall are obsessed with one face shape and one face type like wtf — D 🫐 (@adiaphobic) July 25, 2022

Sick of these weirdos pushing this agenda that everyone needs to look like they’ve been assembled in the same build a bear factory. https://t.co/xVnVfTGPpl — 🃏⁷ (@NymOfNySar) July 25, 2022

Imagine being one of the most charming celebs of the era... and being taught by Kim Kardashian's clone number 27647386436 how you should look. How about you go and buy yourself a personality honey? https://t.co/Tq4SFy3B0o — mercredie (@mercredie) July 25, 2022

so sad how such girlies wanna normalize to not embrace one’s uniqueness anymore.. like y‘all truly want everyone to be just another carbon copy of #those girls https://t.co/8gV2Em668P — ‏ؘ (@yuwuist) July 25, 2022

What the actual? Some weasel woman telling a beautifully fresh and natural young woman what she would ‘do’ with her face. Just get totally stuffed. https://t.co/ml2mFuWunG — Melissa Hoyer (@melissahoyer) July 25, 2022

What kind of hateful disgusting person do you have to be to do this shit to another human being— https://t.co/5lSr2RbQmY — 🐍🕷Archnephilia🕷🐍 (@archnephilia) July 25, 2022

Why are women so unhappy with their looks



This is your answer right here, we are fed this shit from early on



Taken me years to get to like my own face because of ppl like this https://t.co/8WJqeZJfQ6 — WriterJoJo📖🖋 (@JoEdwards41) July 25, 2022

natalia is so so pretty as is and i can't believe celebrities are subjected to this unprovoked https://t.co/LIQuI2VIC2 — robin scherbatsky (@caroIinacreeks) July 25, 2022

Natalia Dyer is beautiful the way she is, this is disgusting. Get these tik tok surgeons off the damn app https://t.co/TSiGvm0gIo — claudia (@harringtonsbff) July 25, 2022

Imagine if a global star like Natalia Dyler is subjected to this, what would they do to the women taking baby steps to climb up the success ladder. They'll be brutally pulled down and stripped of their confidence in a second. Don't let them touch you.

So, is someone tossing these surgeons out of TikTok or should I do it?