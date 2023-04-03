There are a bunch of patriarchal wedding traditions, customs and rules that are still followed, without any questions, in our nation.
While the thinking is gradually changing, there’s a ‘rule’ that is mostly followed by every desi family – a woman leaving her own house, where she was born and lived her entire life, after tying the knot.
In a thread, a woman not only highlighted this bizarre custom, but also questioned how a man’s family never has to go through the same pain and how come their sacrifices, responsibilities and education are different from a woman’s family.
Of course, a bunch of women could relate to her and shared their feelings in the comments section. Here are some of the best responses:
It’s high time that we crush such misogynist rules and customs!