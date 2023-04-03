There are a bunch of patriarchal wedding traditions, customs and rules that are still followed, without any questions, in our nation.

While the thinking is gradually changing, there’s a ‘rule’ that is mostly followed by every desi family – a woman leaving her own house, where she was born and lived her entire life, after tying the knot.

In a thread, a woman not only highlighted this bizarre custom, but also questioned how a man’s family never has to go through the same pain and how come their sacrifices, responsibilities and education are different from a woman’s family.

If funny how girl leaving her family after marriage is unquestionable, but when it comes to a man leaving his family, all of sudden everyone remember parents sacrifice, they have risen us, responsibilities, gave education etc etc…



Doesn't girl's parents too do all these? — 🌸 (@girlwithwingss) March 30, 2023

Of course, a bunch of women could relate to her and shared their feelings in the comments section. Here are some of the best responses:

The number of times this thought has crossed our minds >>> — chetansayyy (@IamChetansi) March 31, 2023

Exactly, ladka shadi ke baad dusre ghar mein shift hone ki baat kare to sabse pehla khayal sabke dimag mein yahi aata hai ki jaroor iski biwi ne hi "uksaya" hoga, uksaya my God, wo to khud apna ghar chodke aayi hai — AP30 (Garimaa named me Ms. Tanasane) (@actingpassion30) March 30, 2023

Funny that this tweet showed up bc my mom, close to 60 now literally just last week went to visit my dad's w dad after a long time & STILL had MIL ask "you're also going to visit your home? how many days are you going to stay there? Not too many days na"?? 🤯🤯💥💥🤦🏽‍♀️ — eyeroll (@pfftttx4) March 31, 2023

They even call girl as home wrecker, the who came to snatch their son what not — GirlwithNoName (@MyMerakiSoul) March 30, 2023

It's best to find a new house for a few years. Even a rented one is fine. This will help the new family grow strong roots. — Kiran | A Way with Words (@awaywithkiran) March 31, 2023

Girl needs permission to visit her parents in some cases even to talk to them and in some cases they are treated so horribly but if you use exact words we are besharam — Kuleena (@kathizina) March 30, 2023

No guy or guy's family will ever speak against this tradition. Because ofcourse unko kya taqleef ho rahi hai it's a win win for them in every way. It's us girl who have to speak against it again and again, for years, to bring any change. — 𝑀𝒶𝓁𝓁𝒾𝓀𝒶 💫🕊️ (@Mallika_321) March 30, 2023

LOUDER PLEASE🙌 — Sumaiya (@llsumz07dzll) March 30, 2023

Society is hypocrite. — Tiya⁷ 💜💕 (@Tiya345Tiya) March 30, 2023

That is why a girl should never marry and never leave her parent's house. In today's world, a girl can earn money and buy battery operated toys. Hence she does not need a husband. Also, no man needs a wife anymore. AI based no-nonsense female humanoid can replace her. — Adarsh Hoizal (@adarsh_hoizal) April 3, 2023

It’s high time that we crush such misogynist rules and customs!