Every day during the pandemic, we have woken up, read the news, and asked ourselves, "What exactly remains to be seen now?". Today is no different.

Today, we woke up to this.

My friend’s sister like my baby sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father;



What action can be taken because the b* will obviously deny, no?#HumanityIsDead — Bhavreen Kandhari (@BhavreenMK) May 11, 2021

This is disturbing on so many levels, it leaves you speechless - something that doesn't happen too often now, does it?

Firstly, imagine the level the people are capable of stooping to, at a time when a raging pandemic is killing thousands every day.

At a time when making it to another day is uncertain, a man is capable of asking a woman to sleep with him because there is a chance that she might.

The level of sexual depravity in Indian men keeps hitting new lows day after day. https://t.co/iPfQUv3RTH — Souvik Ghosh (@Souvik__Ghosh) May 13, 2021

There is a chance she will say yes for sex because her father is in the hospital, fighting for his life and she doesn't want him dead.

Now read that sentence again.

And keep reading it until it sinks. Then, we will talk about how it's 'not all men', how women are 'too dramatic', how "things are changing", and, how we must "stop complaining and do some actual work".

hate being a woman in this country https://t.co/GMub3hXuaR — Arya (@ahhriyaa) May 13, 2021

This is outrageous to say the least! https://t.co/acnOp8MBtM — Nishant Jain (@Nishant_Jain_) May 13, 2021

What the hell? If you are able to, file a complaint with the police or with RWA. What a vile person — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 11, 2021

seriously — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 11, 2021

Something on similar lines happened when women volunteers gave out their numbers to arrange help for the patients and they started receiving unsolicited pictures and requests to have sex in return.

Hundreds of women complained about the same, and the issue remains unresolved as of now.

If grief and helplessness is making you feel unable to function, worry not. Bhakts and perverts are here--to send dick pics in response to pleas for help, ask for phone sex, write vile messages. All intended to make you spring out of bed in fury. All for a good cause — Bed Tea Tagore (@sohinichat) April 21, 2021

In the midst of a family medical emergency, I'd passed out my number and received wildly inappropriate calls, video calls and dick pics.



I wrote about this harrowing experience on @viceindia. Thank you for giving me a safe space to channel my anger.https://t.co/YXTl21OGKv — Shasvathi Siva (@shasvathi) April 20, 2021

As a woman, my hope for a safe environment has diminished to zero. The world really can't be worse than this.