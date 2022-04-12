Barely anyone you know would enjoy 'those days' of the month when crucifying pain is suffused into your body and happiness is sucked out. When you're on your period and your body is gushing out blood, you'd crave anything but unsolicited advice.

This Twitter user throwing light on how different people experience varying degrees of pain during their period is spot on!

And, of course, every piece of suggestion that the world provides is already known. So, at the very least, allow us to exist in peace.

On this thread, countless others joined this discussion and revealed stories that had been buried deep within them for a long time.

Genuinely, these folks who try to accommodate their advice in every situation, particularly menstruation, should be cancelled with red ink.