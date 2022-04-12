Barely anyone you know would enjoy 'those days' of the month when crucifying pain is suffused into your body and happiness is sucked out. When you're on your period and your body is gushing out blood, you'd crave anything but unsolicited advice.

This Twitter user throwing light on how different people experience varying degrees of pain during their period is spot on!

Menstrual cramps come with varying degrees of pain for different people. People, especially girls try to be less insensitive to other girls that have higher pain levels. — The_oddwayy🕊🕊 (@debukolaa_) April 11, 2022

And, of course, every piece of suggestion that the world provides is already known. So, at the very least, allow us to exist in peace.

Saying things like "try walking around, " "try sleeping, " and already concluding that it is because their sugar intake is high are very insensitive acts. — The_oddwayy🕊🕊 (@debukolaa_) April 11, 2022

The degree of pain each girl faces is different and what works for you might not work for the other person. — The_oddwayy🕊🕊 (@debukolaa_) April 11, 2022

On this thread, countless others joined this discussion and revealed stories that had been buried deep within them for a long time.

I remember in HS, there was a girl crying about her cramps being so bad and she needed painkillers and our Life Sciences (biology) belittled & yelled at her for crying about the pain. Said “if ur so weak to cry over period pains, child birth is going to kill you” I wanted to jus- pic.twitter.com/TlD485eiDQ — miki minach🖤✨ (@Nozla_) April 11, 2022

That sharp pain you get that hits your bum hole and you have to clench your bum and stand still until it passes 😩😩😩 — Tumi Taryn Gray (@TumiTaryn) April 11, 2022

Then there is indigestion leading to bloating😭😭..stomach looking like 3month pregnancy..the only time you have rest is few days after your period before ovulation because when you start ovulating that is another roller coaster entirely🥹🥹 — Adesola (@hardaesorlah1) April 11, 2022

I remember a girl that had period pains so bad she’d throw up, cry and scream from severe pain. Guess what? She was told to grow up and stop whining. A few years later, they found out she actually had multiple ovarian cysts which was what caused the severe period pains. Imagine🙂 — Gbenuola (@0luw0le) April 11, 2022

Back pain,bloating,insomnia (sometimes) ,appetite change, body temp change and feeling of constipated (sometimes) — LX❤️ (@ITgalLex) April 11, 2022

Legitimately had a boss who told me cramps weren't an excuse to take off work. I was literally unable to stand they were so bad. Fortunatly one of the guy managers realized what was going on, sent me home, and chewed my supervisor out for her terrible behavior. — Pinky (@PinkyIsBlue) April 11, 2022

Genuinely, these folks who try to accommodate their advice in every situation, particularly menstruation, should be cancelled with red ink.