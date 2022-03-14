There's a lot to change when it comes to weddings in India. Following up with one such positive change, we have a heartwarming tale of a woman qazi who officiated a nikah ceremony.

Meet Syeda Saiyadain Hameed, a former Planning Commission member who decided to change the dynamics of Indian weddings in this wholesome video.

In a rare move, a female qazi solemnised the 'nikaah' (Muslim wedding) of late President #ZakirHusain's great-grandson.



Gibran Rehan Rahman & Ursila Ali's nikaah took place on Friday at the residence of the country's third President, which was attended by close friends & family.

The female qazi officiated the nikah of the great-grandson of former President Zakir Hussain in Delhi.

In the viral video, we see Syeda Saiyadain Hameed performing the duties of a qazi to complete the nikah of Gibran Rehan Rahman and Ursila Ali.

Talking about this decision, Saiyadain Hameed (woman qazi) said:

The terms set forth in the nikaahnama were prepared under the auspices of the Muslim Women's Forum, an organisation of which the groom's great-grandmother Begum Saeeda Khurshid was a founding president.

The idea of getting married by a female qazi was initiated by the bride, and the groom welcomed it.

There was no concept of a female qazi in the Indian Islamic society, so we want to make a new beginning, and when we talk about equality then why not a female Qazi.

The nikah took place in Delhi at the residence of the country's third President, which was attended by close friends & family.

Twitteratis think it's a progressive step and have welcomed this change.



Well done Ursila n Gibran! With heartiest congratulations, I salute your courage to accept the Nikah solemnised by a well qualified female Qazi! We need to break the sacramental n ritualistic stereotypes wherever they smack of discrimination against female participation!🌹

A welcome and much needed change.

NIKAH PERFORMED BY FEMALE QAZI IN DELHI.

NIKAH PERFORMED BY FEMALE QAZI IN DELHI.

Between great-grandson of Dr.Zakir Husain (3rd President)- Gibran Rehan Rahman and Ursila Ali daughter of Qurban Ali The ceremony was performed by Dr. Syeda Saiyadain Hameed (Ex Member Plan Comm).

Female Qazi solemnises the wedding of the great-grandson of the former President of India Dr. Zakir Hussain.
#EqualityForAll #GenderEquaility

In a rare occurrence, a female qazi performed the marriage rituals of the great-grandson of former President Zakir Hussain here on Friday.



In a rare occurrence, a female qazi performed the marriage rituals of the great-grandson of former President Zakir Hussain here on Friday.

Syeda Saiyadain Hameed, a former Planning Commission member, took on the duties of a qazi to complete the nikaah of Rahman and Ursila Ali.

"Progressive"

Breaking one stereotype at a time!

