Women are constantly expected to fit in molds and measured according to specific standards. Even when it comes to our bodies, no size or appearance is ever treated as 'good enough'. Society always has something to say, and normalizes body-shaming without realizing its impact on people and even their health.

And, this interview where Vidya Balan talks about the impact of being shamed for her body is as real as it gets.

In a conversation with Namita Thapar for her Uncondition Yourself series, Vidya Balan discussed about the impact of body-shaming on her health. She mentioned how she was judged and given unsolicited advice about losing weight, when she was in school. And, that made her blame her body for the issues that she dealt with at that age - things like not getting enough attention.

The actor even added that on being told by someone, she started drinking more than the required amount of water, and exercising rigorously because that made her drop weight. But soon, it started affecting her health, resulting to more issues.

Sometimes I'd be working-out in the gym, doing cardio and weight for 2-3 hours straight, And, the entire routine just to lose weight. Even when I was at my thinnest, I felt fat.

- Vidya Balan to Namita Thapar

She then talked about the need for acceptance in order to stay healthy. The actor also mentioned there are different body types and no one size or person is perfect. It was the positive mindset and acceptance that made her feel good about herself, and helped her do well health-wise. All of this also leaves her in a better mental space than she was before.

Today, I'm in the best health I've been in my life, but that's because I eat without guilt and I sleep well. And, I know that today my body is this way and tomorrow it will be of a different size maybe. But, that's okay.

- Vidya Balan to Namita Thapar

Watch the complete interview here:

It's 2022, and also time that we stop shaming people for things like appearance and size.