Onam is a harvest festival celebrated with full devotion in Kerala. According to the official website of Onam Festival, it falls during the Malayali month of Chingam between August and September. This year, the festival is being celebrated from 30th of August to 8th of September.

Speaking of which, a video of hijab-clad Muslim students celebrating Onam in Kerala is going insanely viral on social media. Let's delve into it from here.

In the clip posted by a Twitter user, @ashoswai, these students can be seen dancing together as they celebrate the joyful occasion. All of them are sporting traditional Kerala sarees and hijab during the celebration.

The video was shot at the Wandoor Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kerala, PTI reported.

Watch the video here:

Onam being celebrated by Hijab-wearing Muslim girls in a school in Kerala - Onam is harvesting festival of people of Kerala, not of Hindus only as Hindu right-wing claims! pic.twitter.com/Wu9pzxgmFx — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 3, 2022

Check out Twitterati's reactions here:

If that's not a good morning I don't know what is (sic).

- @sukarnabasu

This is our India https://t.co/MpUNYonD1K — Debashish Pradhan (@Iamdebpradhan) September 3, 2022

What we need to see ... https://t.co/GATd6uJpKC — Amit (troller's version) (@asuph) September 5, 2022

This is India...The schools annual days have integrated festivals dance music ,dramas. It's lovely .

- @alm144

Onam is Kerala’s state festival. Ironically it celebrates the victory of kindness and generosity of #Mahabali over the crookedness and jealously of #Devas. It’s the harvest festival all Malayalis celebrate together (sic)!

- @drrahulpraj

It's our common culture,it's not religion. https://t.co/37is12Wjjg — Krishna Mohan Tripathi (@mohan_tripathi) September 4, 2022

Another video from their Onam celebrations caught our attention on Twitter. Not only the girls danced together, they also participated in various games and ate festive meals. Watch it here:

