Birthed by Leslie Knope in Parks & Recreation, Galentine’s Day began in 2010 and has since become a holiday to celebrate female friendships on 13th February, and rightfully so. Here are 10 reasons why we'd pick Galentine's day over Valentine's day any day.

1. It gives you a chance to celebrate lasting friendships

2. Because your girl pals deserve some long over due loving

3. They love you in your pyjamas, not just out of them

4. You know each other better than your 'other' half ever will

5. You can be the truest version of yourself around them

6. You won't scare them away with your 'feminist' remarks

7. You feel safe around your girlfriends, both physically and emotionally

8. They know all about your emotional baggage and they love you for it

9. It is the perfect place to vent about your boyfriend(s), your exes or your bosses

10. There is no space for toxicity on Galentine's day

My soul sister over anybody else!