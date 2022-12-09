We often mix-up culture with values, which means that not liking a particular idea about one’s culture automatically means that the person lacks values. When, in fact these traditions have been passed on over a long period of time and can be flawed. Certainly, having an opinion doesn’t mean that a person is disrespecting their culture as a whole.

A Twitter user shared how she and her family refused to perform the ritual of kanyadaan at her wedding, which is focused on transferring a girl from one ancestry to another. She added that her husband sided with them and asked the pandit ji to listen to their choices. Of course her relatives (or guests) weren’t all happy with this decision. But then, it doesn’t really matter.

Also the hugest shout out to my husband because when his pandit ji asked why not do it he refused to listen and just told him to listen to us. If there was a way to fall more for him, I would have. I kinda did. — seething and growing (@keepsitrustic) December 7, 2022

Wanting a wedding or not, or just wanting it to be done a specific way is a choice. And there’s no good reason to glorify traditions that are flawed, and in this case, sexist. The concept of kanyadaan, no matter how it’s intended, still celebrates the idea of treating women as a possession. And in many ways, it portrays them as inferiors – so it’s okay if some rituals are not passed down to the next generation. It’s actually better.

Many (not all) people are lauding the woman for taking a stand.

Great…equality shoul prevail everywhere — Prerna (@prerna3108) December 8, 2022

I've also already decided that I'm gonna get a pandit I approve of, whenever I get married, if I do.

No gender based rituals. — JD (@MayWayfarer21) December 8, 2022

Glad you went for what made you both comfortable! Traditional, modern, hybrid, none – doesn't matter. What matters is the shared values, trust and togetherness you will carry on with. — Vijaya Moorthy (@vmoorthynow) December 7, 2022

glad you did it your way… to all those below asking do it at all, they’ll never understand that some of us want some of it but not all of it – definitely not the problematic parts of it. — Chico (@kind_indian) December 8, 2022

Congratulations on the wedding. And so so glad you put your foot down — Natasha Ramarathnam (@nuts2406) December 8, 2022