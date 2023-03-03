Couples putting up dancing videos of their wedding day, sharing how they really OWNED the stage, has been one of the few adorable trends lately. Seeing two lovers happily gracing their wedding day with dance and thrill while goofing up all the rehearsal sessions has a wholesome way about it.

Wedding celebrations have evolved over the years. And not just in terms of colourful experiments with outfits and couples personalising the whole affair, but also in terms of them freely expressing their excitement and love. Unfortunately, there are people on the Internet who feel embarrassed on behalf of the couples and their families. There are people who think couples acting that way, ON THEIR WEDDING, is outright wrong and disgraceful.

Last year, we had a man who thought women shouldn’t dance at their own weddings. Today, we have a woman who feels there’s something ‘wrong’ with the couples dancing at their wedding.

The fact that this is so normalised and some people wont think there’s something wrong w it makes me sad pic.twitter.com/HwlWJjROKB — Vania//saim’s month🎂 (@stfuvani) February 28, 2023

The video has Pakistani actress Ushna Shah dancing at her wedding with Pakistani-Austrian golfer Hamza Amin. Earlier, people were offended the actress wore an outfit resembling an Indian bride. The actress legit de-activated her Instagram account after the immense backlash. Now people are offended cos she DARED to dance at her own wedding.

I mean, when does it ever stop?

Naturally, many Twitter users have called out the tweet reeking of regressive perspective.

entire barat will do naagin dance and people will get drunk in someone else's wedding you won't find it wrong but a bride being happy and enjoying her own wedding seems problematic to you? you need to rethink about your own mentality. https://t.co/ns6RrhyNkH — adhura alvida (@teri_galliyaan2) March 3, 2023

The fact that it’s so normalised to criticise ppl having fun on THIER own wedding by completely unrelated ppl makes me sad. The same ppl will go on and dance mindlessly on their mehendis too. Let ppl be happy 🙂 https://t.co/2smljrtXWN — Talha Kamran (@talha_winfrey) March 3, 2023

Why are happy, content women perceived as existential threats to tradition https://t.co/gZoQu2IZ0V — meer (@karkhana_blues) March 3, 2023

One thing common in whole South Asian culture is policing other ppl just harmlessly having fun https://t.co/XnkwidiMU3 — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) March 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT the thing that’s being normalized in question: a bride having fun during her own wedding



y’all hate seeing women be happy so much, why??? please heal https://t.co/GjkY70vZQ7 — jyo 🎀 (@nepaIidoll) March 3, 2023

people being happy and dancing at their own wedding makes u sad? im so sorry😔🔫 https://t.co/vVxhde4Jzk — mithra (@mithraaaaaaaa_) March 3, 2023

i’m gna be leaping off the walls on my wedding day destroying shit having da absolute best time sloshed out of my mind remembering how off the rails it’s gna drive vania who loves misery https://t.co/7ioeMzDYru — ! (@de_droses) March 2, 2023

Minding one's own business is the most difficult thing in the world https://t.co/H8TNWERJX1 — Jiya (@Jiyaaaa1292) March 2, 2023

Idk what is it about wedding pics/vids of celebs (mostly women) that brings out the worst kinda reactions on social media. Like how do you see a bunch of ppl just being happy & feel the urge to vomit all your negativity on sm. Like how are you this miserable in life. Bffr. https://t.co/vZ2ENZvcIT — Niraja (@nirajachari) March 3, 2023