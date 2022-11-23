From finance to healthcare, from consumer goods to media, women entrepreneurs are leading the way in building our nation across industries and different verticals.

The Good Glamm Group, in association with Invest India, Ladies Who Lead, and Mint, launched #ChangingTheNarrativeIndia, a movement to bring out the stories of Women Entrepreneurs who are building and shaping India.

The initiative commenced with a release of a list of 100 inspiring female self-made entrepreneurs from different walks of life. The list included women founders, co-founders, and women in leadership roles making an impact in their respective domains across SAAS, Biotech, Consumer, Media, Healthcare, Finance, Sustainability and other verticals.

Here are 10 from the inspiring 100 women who are Changing The Narrative.

1. Priyanka Gill: Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Media Co

Priyanka Gill is the co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, a digital-first house of brands that unites creative, innovative, and fast-growing beauty and personal care companies. The Group is powered by its empowering digital ecosystem of content, community, and creator assets. Gill is also the CEO of the Good Media Co – which. digital media. platforms like POPxo, ScoopWhoop and MissMalini.

In November 2021, The Good Glamm Group joined the Unicorn club with a valuation of $1.2 billion by raising $150 million in a Series D round co-led by Warburg Pincus LLC and Proses Ventures.

2. Shubhra Chadda: Co-Founder & Head of Products, Chumbak

Co-founded in 2009 by Shubhra Chadda and her husband, Chumbak has begun to be associated with everything vibrant and creative. Just like its name, the audience is glued to the brand for its innovative designs and incredible aesthetics. Chumbak started with a niche design, selling products mainly through a distributor network and online presence. It has now become a globally-inspired lifestyle brand with 20 large-format stores in over 11 cities and counting.

3. Naiyya Saggi: Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group; Founder & CEO, BabyChakra

Naiyya Saggi is the co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, a digital-first house of brands that brings together innovative and rapidly growing beauty and personal care companies. It is powered by its digital ecosystem and comprises India’s leading digital media platforms like POPxo, ScoopWhoop, Baby Chakra & Miss Malini. Saggi is also the founder of Baby Chakra, India’s largest and most loved parenting platform.

4. Pooja Sareen: Co-Founder, Inc42 Media

Pooja Sareen LinkedIn

Pooja Sareen is the co-founder of Inc42 Media, India’s largest tech media and information platform. It is the source of reliable and insightful news and analysis on India’s fast-growing startup and Internet ecosystem. With over 10,000 members, Inc42 is a leading source of fact-based, data-driven information in its domain.

5. Malini Agarwal: Co-founder, Good Creator Co; Founder & Creative Director, Miss Malini

Commonly known as India’s first influencer, Malini Agarwal is the founder and creative director of Miss Malini, India’s number 1 go-to source for anything Bollywood and fashion. She was a radio jockey on Mumbai’s Radio One and Head of Digital Content for Channel V. In December 2021, Miss Malini was acquired by MyGlamm and Aggarwal took over Good Creator Co. as its Co-founder.

6. Masaba Gupta: Founder, House Of Masaba

Masaba Gupta launched her label, House of Masaba, in 2009 after graduating from SNDT Women’s University. Today, she’s a role model for fashion lovers of our generation. She played a significant role in transforming the fashion industry after her debut at Lakme Fashion Week when she was merely 19 years old. She is globally admired for being the ‘Queen of Prints’. Her aesthetic designs and signature colours are available in products across different categories.

7. Matilde Giglio: Co-Founder, Even

After the pandemic hit home, India realised the unparalleled importance of a good healthcare infrastructure. In this light, Matilde Giglio, the co-founder of tech startup Even, has been revolutionising the healthcare industry. Her startup offers free primary care and a cashless insurance cover so that no Indian is made to choose between health and savings. Giglio is also an angel investor.

8. Chitra Gurnani Daga: Co-Founder & CEO, Thrillophilia

Chitra Kumari Daga is a co-founder of Thrillophilia, an Indian adventure travel company that curates local and offbeat travel experiences for all wanderlust lovers. With around 3.5 million active monthly users, Thrillophilia is our country’s largest online travel platform. It is a go-to website for anyone who seeks to make a perfect vacation itinerary.

9. Divya Gokulnath: Co-Founder & Director, BYJU’S

Divya Gokulnath is an educator and the co-founder of BYJU’s, India’s largest ed-tech company. It is also Indian students’ most loved e-learning platform, which helps them prepare for school and competitive exams like JEE, CAT, and Civil Service Exam, among others. The company’s flagship app has had 42 million cumulative downloads. BYJU’s has been valued at $22 billion.

10. Alia Bhatt: Founder, Ed-a-Mamma

Alia Bhatt is an actor, producer and the founder of Ed-a-mamma, a sustainable clothing brand for children and expecting mothers. It is a self-funded, conscious clothing brand with a range of colourful wear made of light and comfortable fabric. The brand is expected to reach a ₹100 crore revenue run rate in the coming year.

We continue to be inspired by these talented women who are driving a change in India’s entrepreneur space.