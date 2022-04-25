1. "Not being married and having kids. Hopefully, my Chanel sunglasses cover my tears." - dnnzu_bb
2. "Moving away from my hometown. People said I would miss the quiet, small-town life after I outgrew my college party phase. No way! I don't miss the xenophobia, racism, and running into my high school bullies at Walmart. I didn't stay away because I wanted to party. I like the variety of food and shopping, the ease of travel, and meeting people who are different from me." - innerlemons
3. "Tattoo, blue hair, piercings, not prioritizing marriage. No regrets so far. My spouse loving my hair, tattoo, and piercings is the cherry on top of it all." - KSplitInTwoK
4. "Getting older. Honestly, the older I get, the more I love it. I don't know why everyone acts like it's the worst thing in the world. I love myself and who I'm becoming. She's bold and beautiful. She is healing and she is breaking cycles. Teenage-20s me ain't got nothing on these '30s, and honestly 40's, and 50's look fine as hell too." - GirlReDefined
5. "Burning bridges with my family (they were toxic AF)." - boklenhle
6. "The fact that I didn't spend my time partying/drinking/drugs and having hookups. I got told I would only be young once and was wasting my youth by not doing those things. I don't regret it because it's never been an interest of mine." - wanttothrowawaythev
7. "Being into hobbies that are considered geeky. I was told I wouldn't be able to have friends. Well, my geeky hobbies led to meeting some amazing people who are my closest friends now. - misspenelope15
8. "Building a ranch outside of town and buying my horses." - Intelligent-Fox-4599
9. "Coming out of the closet (everyone = my older relatives, who said they thought bi people should never come out of the closet, without knowing I was actually bi)." - KnittingTrekkie
11. "Getting epidural during labour/getting it too early. I held off a bit because I let people get to my head and all that did was put me in pain for longer." - DorkasaurusRex6
12. Starting my own business while also being a mom to a young child. Because I decided to do it, I’m a better role model for my child. I’m happy which makes me a better Mom". - Practical_Cod_6074
13. "Not getting married in my mid 20s. I have no desire for that till this day. I'm 27." - westerntexas
14. "Not getting a college degree. I'm self-employed and am making six figures. All is good." - DriftMoney
15. "Having standards and refusing to settle for familial and societal expectations. E.g: high achieving academically. I was always a solid average student. Settling for the white picket fence because the kind of “perfect for me” person doesn’t exist, even if they did, they wouldn’t want me anyway (I met and married my perfect for me)." - boo-pspps
16. "Having an abortion." - dollstake
17. "Moving in with my BF after being together for like 2 weeks. We have been married for 11 years now." - badadvicefromaspider
18. "Being a sneakerhead." - Torshii
19. "Not going to any school reunion. If we haven’t spoken in 20 years, why start now?" - Outrageous-Wish8659
20. "That if I didn't work enough, I'll live a miserable life when I get older. But I know we only live once, so to work day and night to guarantee a good life in future means stress right now. Work is a way to make living, not a purpose to spend your whole life stressing about it." - nessareckyloin
21. "Marrying my high school sweetheart. 10 years later, we are as in love and obsessed with each other as we were when we were kids." - ehmvee22
You do you, boo! Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.