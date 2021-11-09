No matter in which part of the world you live in, being a woman means you are always on the receiving end of disgusting and sexist remarks, comments and gestures.

Most of the times women just stay silent. But those who speak up stand apart and set an example for others to follow. Here's a few of them.

1. This 13-year-old questioned his uncle's friend when he told her that one can tell a lot about a girl by how she eats ice-cream.

Out with family when I was 13 and getting ice cream a friend of my uncle says “You can tell a lot about a girl by how she eats ice cream.” I, genuinely not knowing what he was talking about, said “Like what?”

He didn’t expect to be questioned. I kept pressing. He never answered. — Naomi (@mimiomiomi) November 8, 2019

2. This woman looked straight into the eyes of a stranger and asked him to explain the disgusting things he said to her on a train.

I did the same thing to a guy who harassed me on a train. He said some rather disgusting things and I looked him dead in the eyes and said "tell me how you think that's an appropriate thing to say. Explain it to me" he was not happy and got real quiet so I could leave. — Captain Ogoulvy ♿️ (@Captain_Ogilvy) November 8, 2019

3. This woman has a standard statement for men who try to talk to her in parking lots and other public spaces.

My personal favorite to dudes who try to chat me up in parking lots, etc. is to ask, “Please tell me about the last time this worked on an actual woman for you.” They IMMEDIATELY run away. — hashtagkaren (@HashtagKaren) November 9, 2019

4. This woman retweeted a stranger's response to her tweet where he talked about kissing her and thus made him delete the comment altogether.

I am very proud to share that after I retweeted yesterday's inappropriate response to my tweet, he deleted his tweet! Talking about how you want to "kiss" a woman who you don't know is harassment. We have to build cultures of inclusion not harassment online. Please retweet. 👌🏽🙏🏽 — Shinjini Das (@SpeakerShinjini) April 28, 2021

5. This woman shut down her boyfriend's mother when she made inappropriate comments about her appearance as an Asian.

6. This woman shut down a man who tried to approach her in the gym and commented about her form and appearance.

She also shared a TikTok video that went viral.

7. This 19-year-old woman bravely shut down a male security officer who made digusting remarks while noting down a harassment complaint.

I was 19 and I kept getting calls in my dorm phone of some dude masturbating at me. I talked to campus security and the officer taking my statement said that maybe it was a guy in 1 of my classes who just wanted to know me better. I told him that would just get him a broken nose. — Spoopy Fox 🎃 (@sleepyfoxwrites) November 9, 2019

It's sad to see how so many women have to deal with this type of behaviour day in and day out.