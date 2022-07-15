Women are told to eat, laugh, sit and basically live in specific ways. Patriarchy enjoys controlling women from a young age and sexualize them as per convenience. One of the most common comments is people asking them to "sit like a girl" when they are just being comfortable.

The following responses give the perfect things to do the next time someone wants you to be "ladylike".

1. "Spread my legs as wide as possible"

2. "Tell them that first of all, I'm a grown up woman, not a girl. Secondly, that inherently means I already sit like a woman since I am one."

3. "I get petty...it becomes a game of how I can make myself sit as weird as possible. My goal is to now make you as uncomfortable to level that that question makes no sense."

4. "Every time my mother told me that, I turned the chair around and straddled it like dudes do. I was a good kid for the most part, and willing to pay the price for this bit of defiance. She just walked away, because she knew her ass was stubborn and defiant too."

5. "Tell them that I can't because there is no face to sit on. Just for shock value."

6. "Break my own spinal cord to hunch over my goblin-like than humanly possible, transcend into a goblin state of mind and being."

7. "I always wear some kind of shorts under my skirts so the last time some older woman told me to “stop giving everyone a free show” I pulled my skirt up to my waist in the back, stuck my butt out and said, “You’re right, I should definitely charge for this!”

8. "Get on the floor and sit criss-cross-applesauce like a kid. girl implies child, so I'm gonna sit like one."

9. "Let out the massive fart I’ve been holding in all day and then sit down, slide down half way in the chair and spread my legs out as far as I can."

10. "Break into a split"

11. "My mother will still tell me to sit like a lady. I’m 30 now so I just straight up tell her, “No.”

12. "Shut the mouth like a rock"

13. "I fix it first and then slowly go back to original sitting position. I will keep repeating this until they stop saying it."

14. "I’m an adult. Unless it was literally my grandmother, look at the person saying this like they’d grown a third eye and not move a muscle."

15. "Reply, “Control your eyes like a man, not let them wander like an immature boy.”

The next time someone asks you to "sit properly" you should just sprawl in an ungodly manner and kick sexism, while you are at it.