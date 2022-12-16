Sexism is deeply rooted in our society. And by our society, I mean the world, humankind. We have a vast history of deeming the superiority of one gender over another while denying the existence of all other gender identities. When it comes to women, they are often cornered and mansplained only for functioning independently. People don’t think they can be the decision makers. And this happens everywhere, from corporate life to househunting, in restaurants and car showrooms. EVERYWHERE.

Even in medical setting, there have been way too many instances to deny that outright sexism doesn’t run deep within many medicos.

In a Twitter thread by @NataliaHodgins, women are sharing sexist things medical professionals have said to them, and it’s very compelling.

I kept coming back to his office because I was “seeking” a diagnosis and medical care. My other fave is the GP who told me “it’s good for girls to be smart, but not too smart”. I’d been undiagnosed for 12 months and had the audacity to bring in research papers. How dare I 😱 — Natalia (@NataliaHodgins) December 15, 2022

Smart and opinionated women somehow intimidate men with frivolous egos. Adding to this thread, many women replied with their experiences of sexism while getting treatment.

Woof. Mine was a young GP, who, when I asked him to check my lungs to ensure my cold hadn't turned into an infection (I was coughing up muck), told me that all the silly girls who come to him with 'just' viruses are paying for his wedding. (1) — Siobhan Simper (@siobhansimper) December 15, 2022

I was vomiting blood every 10 minutes or so and in so much pain I couldn’t sit up and he asked me if I was just on my period. (I had stomach ulcers that had ruptured) https://t.co/PfaOmd0nt4 — Brussel Sprouts Stan Account (@infiniteindust) December 16, 2022

Being told I should be pregnant to cure my connective tissue disorder. Because “the power of a mother’s love for her baby can heal anything” and didn’t I want to know what it feels like to be a “real woman” — Becky Stone (@DiamondsintheLi) December 15, 2022

Gynecologist asked if I had kids. I said no. He said, “Oh, so you’re selfish.” https://t.co/2Jr4J0HcMf — Allie Larkin (@AllieLarkin) December 16, 2022

A senior cardiologist telling me I had “naughty girls syndrome” (not drinking enough water) and no other issues when he wasn’t even the one who had conducted my appointment 😌



Reader: she was diagnosed with POTS in her next appointment https://t.co/sgu45xIkgJ — Charli Clement (@charliclement_) December 15, 2022

After a lifetime of debilitating, heavy & painful periods, dr told me he wouldn’t refer for a hysterectomy b/c “It’s part of being female & we just need to learn to deal with it.” I fired him. Got my hysterectomy 3 years later. Was full of endometriosis. 👏🏻🤦🏽‍♀️ — KLB (@kristinalea007) December 15, 2022

My GP told me that if I had a baby it would give me something other than myself to think about (and so I somehow wouldn’t have ME anymore). — Toria Banks (@toriabanks) December 15, 2022

had a male doctor tell me my crippling chronic back pain (symptom of a then-undiagnosed condition) was caused by my then-boyfriend (now husband) not asking me to marry him yet. Man played with fire that day — Tash 💫 (@tash_wynarczyk) December 15, 2022

When I was 19, I told my psychiatrist about my eating disorder. He said that I simply craved fatherly/male attention because I don’t have a dad, and that was the last thing he ever said about it. — Joëlle Smidt 🇵🇸 (@Octoire) December 15, 2022

When I was 29, I went to a sexual health clinic for an IUD. The doctor tried to dissuade me; told me if I want kids, I should talk to my boyfriend about starting a family NOW due to my age🙄. — Britt (she/her) (@boppdubs) December 15, 2022

Cardiologist whose job was to do an ultrasound to see if I have mitral valve prolapse which could explain my allodromy, tachycardia etc: Nudge nudge wink wink

"Could your heart sometimes be racing because you dream of young men?" When I undressed: "I used to be slim like you." — Bayou Mystère (@BayouMystere) December 15, 2022

Apparently, women cannot even get proper treatment without condescending eyes and crass falsified implications. Hundreds of women have shared their experiences in this thread. It’s a painful reminder of where we stand as a society.