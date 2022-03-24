As an avid social media user, I often find myself scrolling through Twitter when my day starts. While usually, it's a random trend of a funny tweet that catches my attention, today I stumbled upon a Twitter thread that was, sadly, all too familiar.

A journalist brought attention, via a Twitter thread, to a "small" but frequent incidence for women using public transportation. 

Much like any other woman, she tried almost every trick in the book (of absurd-things-you-need-to-do-as-a-woman) to feel a little secure in the uncomfortable situation.  

She rushed to the authorities for help when nothing made these two stalkers budge.

Unfortunately, we've all been in a similar scenario when you're stuck in a really unpleasant situation and have no idea how to get out of it. If you confront someone, there's a good chance you'll get an utterly unashamed response. Kyuki sirf dekh hi toh rahe the, right?

It's always a question of whether it's too soon to say anything or too late to react.

The incident's commonality prompted many women on Twitter to relate to the journalist's ordeal and to share their own. 

Some users even resorted to the classic "quick fixes", claiming that it is women who need to be "extra" cautious and armed in public spaces.

As a kid, I learned Taekwondo and Karate. It does evoke a sense of self-confidence, I agree. This, however, does not give me the courage to retaliate. After being stuck in multiple situations like this and worse, I keep thinking of the consequences that would follow. Maybe other women feel the same. 

IDK why one has to arm themselves as if they are going for a battle and not to their workplace. There's nothing normal about it. While, as a man, all one has to worry about is stepping out first when the metro train reaches the station. And women, on the other hand, should be worried about not getting harassed and taking out the swiss knife at the right time?

What the Twitter user described is far from a "small" incidence; her choice of words indicates the incident's universality rather than its triviality.

On a daily basis, almost every woman I know, as well as myself, navigate through metro trains, stations, and any other public space as though attempting to avoid every possible chance of harassment. To be honest, you instinctively stay on high alert in almost every space from a young age as a result of instances like these or even worse.

Delhi metro
Source: Huffpost

Even if you use every tactic you've been taught, it's still hard to avoid it. It's never that simple to get to college or the office. It entails constantly checking if your clothes are "decent" enough, keeping a "safe" distance from others, and always being aware of who is standing next to you. The entire procedure is incredibly exhausting.

via GIPHY

My friend once told me that one of her friends had given her pepper spray to keep her safe. That is just upsetting. I understand the intent, but it also serves as a reminder that we must be "well-equipped" in order to have even basic safety.

via GIPHY

But why do we need to keep looking over our shoulders, call the cops every time something happens, or urge our male friends and siblings to accompany us every time we step out? 

In a civilised society, there is nothing normal about lack of safety for a specific gender. For any woman, the world shouldn't seem like a battlefield. And we shouldn't be concerned if we're armed with the suitable "weapons" in our handbags, to fight this everyday battle. Is it too much to ask?