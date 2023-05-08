King Charles’ coronation was a historical day in the United Kingdom. From King Charles’ official crowning, Princess Anne riding a horse to Prince Louis being adorable AF, the ceremony had several moments that have become the talk of the town. Needless to say, Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, totally stole the show.

Source: Getty Images

Internet can’t get over with Prince Louis being nonchalant throughout the coronation ceremony. Pictures and videos of the 5-year-old kid’s light-hearted moments from the event are going viral on Twitter.

Let’s check them out, shall we?

1. When Prince Louis was chilling in the balcony. Hilarious expressions, royal hand gestures, and cute dance…What more do we need?

Prince Louis stole the show at King Charles III's coronation!https://t.co/05mKAMt2T9 pic.twitter.com/Lqx6f230Z6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis appears to be getting slightly bored with all this pic.twitter.com/Yvhr6xcjuC — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) May 6, 2023

2. When Prince Louis was looking at mom Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton with his mouth open

Little Prince Louis is all of us looking at the Princess of Wales 😂♥️ #Coronation pic.twitter.com/71EgeMJEJp — 0livia ♡ (@OliviaLoveCena) May 6, 2023

3. When Prince Louis was yawning during the ceremony

This ceremony is too boring for me, now I'm going to see cartoons#PrinceLouis #Coronation pic.twitter.com/0OjYp9ZW5i — AC (@theworldofAC) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis is all of us throughout this coronation 🤣 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/cTRms4NUrB — Jodie Pugh (@JodiePugh) May 6, 2023

4. When Prince Louis didn’t care to bow down unlike his siblings

Princess Charlotte is definitely the one in charge 😂



I have no proof but no doubt either that she was telepathically telling Prince Louis to bow too 😭 pic.twitter.com/Cppa00urq7 — Isa (@isaguor) May 7, 2023

5. When Prince Louis was checking on his big brother Prince George at the balcony (What’s up bro?)

6. When Prince Louis waved in his own way to the crowd at the coronation

Here are some more moments of Prince Louis being cute AF:

Prince Louis in the balcony at Buckingham Palace is my favorite! 😍😂 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/QmqbUXexKK — Princess of Wales News (@HRHPWales) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte chatting inside the abbey!🥰#Coronation pic.twitter.com/3zFLZO9OCt — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 6, 2023

Love Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte belting out the national anthem😂🇬🇧 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/jin1J05147 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 6, 2023

That was Prince Louis just being himself at King Charles’ coronation ceremony. The royal kid was a wholesome entertainment.

