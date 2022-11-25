Ever since Shraddha Walkar’s murder came to light, online dating has become a hot topic of discussion in regards to the safety of users that the apps usually claim. Amidst all the investigations in the bone-chilling case, another gruesome murder has been grabbing headlines on international news websites.

A 51-year-old Mexican woman fell in love with a man from Peru whom she reportedly met on an online gaming app. However, things got worse after she flew 3,000 miles to meet him.

Blanca Arellano. Credits: Sopitas.com

According to a Vice report, in October this year, Blanca Arellano boarded a flight from Mexico City to Lima, Peru, to meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, her 37-year-old boyfriend. However, she disappeared after reaching there.

Later, Arellano’s niece, Karla, asked for help online after struggling to locate her. Karla put up a photo of her aunt on Twitter and wrote:

“I never thought I would be in this situation, but today I’m asking for your support to spread this post and find one of the most loved and important people of my life. My aunt Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez disappeared on Monday, November 07 in Peru. We fear for her life.”

Jamás creí estar en esta situación, hoy pido apoyo y difusión para localizar a una de las personas más amadas e importantes de mi vida. Mi tía Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez desapareció el día Lunes 07 de Noviembre en Peru, ella de origen Mexicano, tememos por su vida+ pic.twitter.com/4aHRuv0zAW — Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022

Karla also reached out to Villafuerte to ask about her aunt’s whereabouts and shared a screenshot of their conversation in the thread. “She decided to leave because I couldn’t offer the life she wanted, got bored of me and left to find a plane ticket back to Mexico,” Villafuerte had revealed.

El día Lunes 07 de Noviembre fue el día que para la mayoría de los que la conocemos, dejó de tener contacto en redes sociales. Decidí comunicarme con Juan P ya que era el único contacto que ella tenía en ese país y ahí es donde se disparó nuestro temor pic.twitter.com/3e0Y2Tlv4p — Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022

Later, Peruvian authorities started an investigation into the case and found Arellano’s body on the beach. The report further suggests that the discovered body had a torso without organs and an injured finger that had a ring on it.

On November 17, the police arrested Villafuerte as the main suspect “on charges of human organ trafficking,” according to the Peru General Attorney. The man, who was a medical student, would reportedly share videos of human organs on Tik-Tok after Arellano had disappeared in Peru. As per the report, the investigation team had discovered traces of blood at his place.

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to the news:

DO NOT TRUST STRANGERS THAT EASILY! https://t.co/GvLEkPxB32 — Ahmed El-Affendi 🔥&🩸 (OUTLIER 🎭 Lone Wolf) (@affendi_xiii) November 23, 2022

Whoa. And these are the people the federal government is allowing into this country illegally every day in droves!! This psycho murderer could be in a caravan right now headed north. https://t.co/tGJrGS71Yd — Mister Akata (@akata_man2) November 22, 2022

The world can be a very dangerous place – what an awful story… — Anna Cronshaw (@SBAnnaC) November 22, 2022

Such crimes shake you to the core. Date online but be safe.

Also Read: This Influencer Made A Reel About Shraddha Walkar’s Death & Its Peaked Insensitivity