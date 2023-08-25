The entire country celebrated India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan 3 landing on the lunar south pole yesterday. This achievement has made India one of the only four countries to have landed on the moon. So, you can imagine how big of a deal this is. But as this historical moment took place, an old clip of a BBC anchor asking a bizarre question also went viral.

In the video, the anchor is seen asking, “Should India which lacks Infrastructure and has extreme poverty, where more than 700 million people don’t have access to toilets, should they be spending this much amount of money on a space program?” And wow, do they realise that their question reeks of ignorance?

Listen to what BBC had to say about #Chandrayaan3



– Should India which lacks in Infrastructure and has extreme poverty, Should they be spending this much amount of money on a space program pic.twitter.com/dz28aaaS1T — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 23, 2023

I mean, this could be used as a great example to explain to someone what talking to a white, middle-aged man looks like. Not only are this gentleman’s words tone-deaf, they’re coming off as arrogant, entitled and uninformed. I wonder if he ever realised that we’re no longer living under colonialism and British white folks don’t have to come over and ‘save’ us or try to help us take care of our finances?

Well, this is how people have responded to the bizarre question. Not one desi person left a stone unturned in being witty and sassy AF.

Quick question to these pasty British

mfs. The poverty is a result of WHO? Y’all came to our fucking country and robbed and exploited it for 200 YEARS. We were always fucking smart and making waves in science. These dumb ass mfs always trying to pull india down please https://t.co/2mAiut3Xv9 — sam (@lilmeowmeowtxj) August 24, 2023

Really?? The truth is that, in large part, our poverty was a result of decades of colonial rule which systematically plundered the wealth of an entire subcontinent. Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own… https://t.co/KQP40cklQZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 24, 2023

They are jealous. — Das (@IamMrDas_) August 23, 2023

UK can't launch a single satellite from their country, 6 months ago they tried to launch their first satellite with help of American plane which was kinda jugaad mission & they failed even in that what India did in 1970-80, they can't do in 2023. That's why they are coping. https://t.co/tFGQd3KBUl — Harsh Pathak (@Maudgalya1008) August 23, 2023

ERM SHOULD A COUNTRY WHO OWES INDIA 45 TRILLION DOLLARS REALLY BE SPENDING MONEY ON ESTABLISHING A PLATFORM FOR THEM TO COMMENT ON THE SAME COUNTRY THEY'RE INDEBTED TO INSTEAD OF USING THAT MONEY TO PAY THEM BACK?? https://t.co/QU0NS6JoOx — tring tring (@ivhsaak) August 23, 2023

Should UK which lacks in bearing responsibility, morals and has an extremely problematic history, should they be allowed this much freedom of commentary on the success of a space program by their former colony?



Jealous white pricks. https://t.co/UciIaRJoLI — Alaska🪶 (@alaskawhines) August 23, 2023

Guess who created the poverty. Maybe it’s time they return the money / jewels and compensate for all they stole from us in those 200 years. Condescending colonial leftover. https://t.co/qdqzHGMP5a — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 24, 2023

BBC very useless — ISHOLA.ETH🛸🛸👽 🇳🇬 (@yekeen001) August 23, 2023

Oh the Brits are correct about extreme poverty in India. Wonder why though?pic.twitter.com/v4yliodX3n https://t.co/ngH1d3ThcF — TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) August 23, 2023

Dear @BBCWorld despite all your historic loot you still couldn’t do what my country did. Except my country is looking up, has overtaken your country while you still live in Colonial darkness of your own poor thoughts. Shame on you inability to bear our rise 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/E5uW1V9wcc — Safir (@safiranand) August 23, 2023

In India, a movie like Gadar-2 collects Rs. 500+ crores within 2 weeks. The total cost of #Chandrayaan3 mission was merely Rs. 615 crores.@BBCWorld doesn’t know how India and Indians function. https://t.co/LhcaNKs8sK — Shubhendu (@BBTheorist) August 23, 2023

Typical arrogance of Britain who think they know better. What would they not do to make you feel inferior.



This mission is a slap on their face. Instead of being inclusive about space discovery, they want to show you down.



Go figure Brexit, you are your own worst enemy. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ycz3wocJSE — Ashketh Tiwari (@ashketh_tiwari) August 24, 2023

After looting India for 200 years Britain must have some extraordinary amount of cash. And all Englishmen with ample toilets. Then why isn't the British flag on the moon? https://t.co/QIwvXLVBCL — pluviophile (@_awaari) August 23, 2023

One thing about British mfs…… they’ll always have the fuckinf audacity. Being racist and commenting negatively when they absolutely cannot achieve any feat cause they’re that fucking dumb and useless. So all they can do is turn such a big event into a debate on poverty https://t.co/2mAiut3Xv9 — sam (@lilmeowmeowtxj) August 24, 2023

The coloniser is angry. We looted India to the bone and left behind an army of colonised politicians and babus. How on earth is India rising again



PS. The mission to the moon cost less than Rs 5 per Indian. https://t.co/sv1A5jXj9y — Vinod Sharma (@vinod_sharma) August 24, 2023

Your jealousy is not only misplaced, it is also petty and small-minded. India's space program is a source of pride for our nation, and we will not let your negativity or your attempts to belittle our achievements get in the way of our progress.



We will continue to work hard to… https://t.co/XPZHbMp9E2 — Aseem tiwari (@BuddhuJeevi) August 24, 2023

In 2013, when Mangalayan was commencing, a British colleague had asked the same question to me. This was my reply. https://t.co/A16rMjLuSK pic.twitter.com/3kZichM28C — Sambit Nayak (@sambitnk) August 24, 2023

Shameless racism of British media. https://t.co/j5gmPcllnx — Asha Jadeja Motwani 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ashajadeja325) August 24, 2023

That’s jealousy talking, seeing as they won’t be able to steal #Chandrayaan3 for the @britishmuseum https://t.co/yjSBHOKf47 — Vishwajeet Sinha (@sinha_sahib) August 23, 2023

They are still stuck in their colonial mindset. Should BBC whose country is currently undergoing an economic crisis be spending this much amount of time criticising India who is now a rising global power? I can smell the burn. #Chandrayaan3 https://t.co/lqzFhtnIfn — Meeti Shah (@meetishah) August 23, 2023

Oof, we can smell the burn all the way here.