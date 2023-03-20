Many people consider spam to be their pet peeve. Yeah! Spam messages are annoying at times. So much so that we tend to ignore most of them, however, it is just a matter of perception. For the sender, spam might be a way of expressing love for their significant other. I am talking about people promoting their partner’s work among friends and family. You might deny spamming your circle, but we all have done it in personal spaces. But have you ever wondered how it may look if someone spammed you for a similar reason on a professional platform? Say like on the email? It would be super irritating and unprofessional, right?

Twitter had mixed reactions after a college dean took spamming to the next level as he apparently sent an email to 16 batches from his institution. The message has now gone viral.

What did he write in the mail, you wonder?

A Twitter user, @randomusements, shared a screenshot of the mail sent by Dr. Vivek Suneja, the dean of the Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi. As per the screenshot, Suneja’s wife had recently sung a song, and he was promoting the track among the batches from 2022, 2021, 2019 and 13 others via email. The subject of the message reads, “One moment in time.”

The proud dean attached its link and wrote, “My better half, Sonjuhi, has added a song she has sung recently to her YouTube channel…(sic).”

Here’s the tweet:

Dean of FMS Delhi spamming 16 batches of FMS with his wife's YouTube channel link pic.twitter.com/pN1PQaNCLs — Saurabh Sharma (@randomusements) March 19, 2023

Check out how netizens are reacting to it:

While most of them gave full marks to the dean as a husband for supporting his wife’s talent, a few of them called him out for using a professional platform to do the same.

Honestly, I find this adorable. Emails are very easy to ignore…I do it everyday. But this man is proud of his wife’s talents and he wants everyone to know. It’s sweet yaar. https://t.co/gkMCsUFqW1 — Kaya (@impandanjam) March 19, 2023

Yes it's bad and spam but it's low-key adorable https://t.co/o1yjz48idr — Keshav (@kayshove) March 20, 2023

I think its kinda cute https://t.co/o4T9EIYUnd — undercover_nugget (@chiccnugget) March 20, 2023

tru love or smth https://t.co/MmxHk7IngG — poorvi (@mazaakthayaar) March 20, 2023

this is literally the only right way to be. my prof sends his wifes yt cooking links to everyone in his contacts. we love supportive men https://t.co/Z5uHAmiyQQ — strawb33🍰🌷 (@chickentikku) March 19, 2023

So what’s the problem. He loves his wife and wants to support her. Hadd hai https://t.co/sDuOOdwi4c — Not That Savarkar (@NotThatSavarkar) March 20, 2023

I will acknowledge that this may be an annoying and perhaps even unprofessional thing for a professor to do.



But as a husband, I’d give him top marks. The link definitely confirms this as earnest Boomer stuff. https://t.co/awBznyEOD5 — Rachael MS (@RachaelAMS) March 20, 2023

Am I the only one who sees this as a sweet and supportive gesture towards his partner? Needless pearl clutching https://t.co/auiU3BqEqr — Vinit Addepalli (@vinitaddepalli) March 19, 2023

Seriously? 🙄🙄 — Dr. Falguni Vasavada (@falgunivasavada) March 20, 2023

It's probably against the rules. You can't promote personal stuff using your position. — The Cricket Statistician (@CricketSatire) March 20, 2023

https://twitter.com/DrSumeetShah/status/1637667258783903745

Sad to see misuse of the email. — Yash Pratap Singh (@ypsYash) March 19, 2023

Wow, and this is India's top 5 bschool — kabir mydur joshi (@KabirMydur) March 19, 2023

They don’t know boundaries and lack professional etiquette. Bas biwi khush ho jayegi, karna pada 😅 — Archie Royal (@archieroyal2) March 20, 2023

What do you think of this spam mail? ‘Turu lob’ or unprofessional?