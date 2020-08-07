At least 137 people were killed and thousands injured in a massive explosion at the port in Beirut, Lebanon's capital, on 4th August. The blast caused large scale destruction in the city, leaving it ravaged.
Disturbing visuals from the heart of the city have since been doing rounds on social media.
A day after the explosion, when the people of Beirut took stock of their shattered homes, many of them realised that their pets were missing.
It is being believed that most of them ran away due to fear after their buildings exploded.
Major explosion rocks Beirut! Government now declares Beirut a disaster city. At 6:00 this afternoon a major explosion at the port rocked all of Beirut. Initial reports of over 70 dead and 4,000 injured. Entire buildings and homes were destroyed, and significant damage throughout the whole city. What happened is absolutely shocking. Our hearts go out to everyone. Animals Lebanon’s office was damaged and windows blew out. Animals were injured from the glass and there were bloody prints everywhere by the time we could make it to the office. We rushed some animals to the vet for urgent care from the cuts. Our team is now out in Beirut helping people whose pets were injured or lost in the explosion. If you need help email your phone number and location and any details to [email protected] We are organizing teams tomorrow to help with injured or lost pets. If you can join in tomorrow to assist email your number to [email protected] Support us through PayPal - https://www.animalslebanon.org/get-involved/more-ways-to-give We will share more updates when we can. #lebanon #majorexplosion #animalwelfare #animalslebanon
As they started searching for their furry companions, Animals Lebanon - an animal charity organisation in Beirut came forward to help find lost animals.
They are also treating the injured animals in their shelter home.
Jason Mier, Executive Director of Animals Lebanon, told The National on phone:
“We were out until the early hours, helping people with their own pets, transportation, emergency vets, looking for lost pets and doing online co-ordination of lost and found pets and people that want to help
Call for SEARCH PARTY Photo shows happy reunion from yesterday search! Our hearts go to all the people who were affected, go to all those who lost people, those who were injured and those who lost their homes. But there are also the animals that need help. Many pets were lost or injured during the explosion and they still need help. Animals Lebanon team has been on the ground since yesterday organizing search teams for all the displaced pets during this horrific disaster. We got countless reports of helpless people who lost everything they have including their pets. We want to help as much as possible and we know many people who also want to help. If you want to join our search party please meet us: The team is on the ground today too! Gathering point - Hawa chicken Ashrafieh Time – 2 pm Many more volunteers are needed!! If you want to join the search team send us your number to [email protected] and we will coordinate Bring your mask, water, solid shoes and cage carriers / leashes if you have. And if you can help with car or motorcycle to move the animals. STAY SAFE #lebanon #majorexplosion #ALreacuesearchteam #reacueaearchteam #animalwelfare #animalslebanon
Till Wednesday, 5th August morning, the charity had received over 50 emails asking for help finding lost pets. The group’s Instagram and Facebook feeds are also brimming with photos of cats and dogs with phone numbers and emails.
Videos of lost pets reuniting with their owners are being shared on Twitter and they are worth everything.
Pets lost in Beirut explosions are being reunited with their owners pic.twitter.com/YZEGN8gAyN— The Independent (@Independent) August 6, 2020
Volunteers are reuniting lost animals with their owners following the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/r5Eqnpwyj5— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 6, 2020
At a time when it is difficult to move with so much debris around, the organisation's team is doing a splendid job. They are also sharing updates of the rescue operation on their Instagram page.
The charity organisation also urged volunteers to join in their efforts during the time of need.
We are organizing teams tomorrow to help with injured or lost pets. If you can join in tomorrow to assist email your number to [email protected]— AnimalsLebanon (@AnimalsLebanon) August 4, 2020
Support us through PayPal - https://t.co/xxq95xaJgM
We will share more updates when we can.
As these videos flood the internet, netizens are praying that all these pets reach their homes safely.
May they all come home 🙏🏼 https://t.co/T4d2F7gmtd— Tuggs (@thattugglife) August 6, 2020
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” (Mr Rogers)— Bert - the Bear! (@BearBertthe) August 7, 2020
NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES ♥️#dogsoftwitter #dogs #Dog #Beirut https://t.co/E0YP1Vjnuq
my heart is broke https://t.co/F6ttjOwvbM— kd :) (@KadenceDoerfle2) August 6, 2020
Thank you so much to these beautiful human beings 👇🏻 returning lost pets to their owners and rescuing trapped animals in Beirut, post the explosion #BeTheChange4Animals https://t.co/6HtIdfR3aw— AussieDebPeace (@AussieDebPeace) August 6, 2020
🚨 Bierut Volunteers🐾❤🚨— Sandra (@Meliorist59) August 6, 2020
In the midst of the hell Beirut is having, love still beats strong. Approximately 40 volunteers search through unstable rubble to find the beloved pets of it's residents. So far they have reunited 20 families and their furbabies!#BeirutStrong https://t.co/uwK93AfV7X
While hundreds of pets still remain missing, these videos of reunion fill our hearts with hope and positivity.