From serving their cheating spouses with divorce papers to visiting their kids at a summer camp with a cabin full of balloons, we have heard people using private jets for unusual reasons. However, a woman is planning to hire a private jet for adorable reasons!

Natasha Corbin, a resident of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, hired a private jet worth over $40,000 (₹30.2 lakhs) to reunite with her pet doggo.

She met Munchkin, a former street dog, when she was living in Bali with her partner David Daynes. After she moved to Australia, she was trying to get her dog imported for the past six years.

In one of her interviews with ABC, she mentioned that her partner asked her not to interact with any dog.

When we decided to move to Bali, my partner had one rule for me because I’m such a dog lover and that was that I wasn’t allowed to interact with any dog. I just ignored all of the dogs as best as I could and this dog, Munchkin, she was just a little tiny puppy, would follow us around because she had just somehow ended up near our villa.

After her dog failed tests to enter Australia, as the country has strict rules for importing pets, the dog had to spend three years in Singapore. In 2019, New Zealand finally accepted the dog and the couple moved to the country.

Five months earlier, she had to undergo surgery in Australia and is currently separated from her partner and her doggo. She has now decided to hire a private jet in order to reunite with her partner and her dog before Christmas.

According to a report, she said:

The money part is not the number one driver, it’s about who can most certainly get them home before Christmas. Christmas is a really big deal for us. I just want us all to be together. I have been inundated with people sharing their stories of how they’ve been stuck and they’ve had their flights cancelled over and over again. They’re just desperate to get back with their family for Christmas. I just want them home and I want to take the option that’s most likely to work and if that means we have to pay extra and try and sell these [private jet] seats and do all of this extra work, I’m willing to do it.

Needless to say, the entire process would be really expensive for her. She’s trying to split the cost by selling four remaining seats to other travellers.