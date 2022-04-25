In a tale that has moved everyone on the internet today, we have a group of construction workers who rescued a dog from drowning.

A video is doing rounds on social media where people are lauding the quick thinking of the workers to save the doggo.

As per reports, the incident took place in an irrigation channel in Ecuador after the doggo had fallen into the canal with a heavy flow of water.

As soon as they received a radio alert about the doggo drowning, they quickly stepped in to help. A worker, namely Abel Murillo, climbed into the digger and reached the canal to rescue the dog.

A construction crews steps in to save a dog that fell into the irrigation canal. 🚧🐶💦 #viralhog #animalrescue #ecuador pic.twitter.com/ePhgP1dXfl — ViralHog (@ViralHog) April 21, 2022

Abel Murillo, who rescued the dog from the canal, said:

The dog was almost about to let go because, with the force of the water, the dog hit the bucket and wanted to go under it. Then, what I did was grab the dog and it bit me but only with a slight bite.

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered more than 12 million views and 1K likes.

The workers also arranged for some money and took the doggo to a vet.

