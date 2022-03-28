In today's episode of stupidest people do, we have a dog named Fezco who was abandoned by the owners for being gay. Yup, that's right.

The 5-year-old old doggo was sent to Stanley County Animal Protective Services in North Carolina’s Charlotte, when the owners saw him sexually dominating another male dog.

But here comes the positive bit, Fezco was adopted by Steve Nichols and his partner John who have been together for more than 30 years.



It was one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. That’s just pack behaviour. What is almost as concerning as the idea that he’s gay, and that the person gave him up for that reason, is the fact that the owner apparently didn’t do anything to take care of this dog.

The couple has renamed the fur-ball Oscar after popular gay writer Oscar Wilde. Nichols further added that Fezco was not in great condition when the couple arrived at the shelter house.

Dr. William Pressly, a veterinarian, said “all dogs do it” and it has nothing to do with a dog’s sexuality. “It’s a dominance thing and a play thing,” he added.

The couple further talked about their experience as a same-sex couple and said:

We’ve been subject to that kind of bigotry and ignorance throughout our lives together, and we couldn’t always do anything about it. We looked at each other and said, we can do something about this.

This is Fezco. He was abandoned by his previous owners for being “gay” after he humped another male dog. This week he was adopted by Steve Nichols and his husband, John Winn. The couple has since renamed him Oscar, after Oscar Wilde. 14/10 for him and his new humans pic.twitter.com/nhytrllMx6 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 26, 2022

"We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family.”

Twittizens are clearly impressed and wish Oscar the best for his new home.

Think we all know Oscar is in better hands now. It's scary people like the previous owner share this planet with us. — Brian (@________Brian) March 26, 2022

I’m really glad he got connected up with some superior humans! 💜 — S.J. Pearce 😷💜 (@homophonous) March 26, 2022

Goooo Fez!!!🥹🥹♥️♥️ — 𝑵 ♡ 𝑬 𝑳 𝑰 𝑨 🪷 (@NoeliaZarai) March 26, 2022

Love is love!

Read more: Watch: Wholesome Video Of Kid Protecting Her Doggo From Fireworks By Covering Its Ears.