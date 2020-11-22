By frightening, we mean 'frighteningly adorable'! And yes they can be friends. We lied in the headline. Sorry, these pictures will make up for it.

While cats and dogs are naturally supposed to be each others' nemeses, sometimes, in some comfortingly rare moments, they give up their rivalry just to cuddle with each other.

Did my dog just pet my cat?? And did my cat just hug my dog?? pic.twitter.com/PuNWB1Ggzw — Jordan Ireland (@jor_nicole4) December 28, 2018

These adorable pictures are proof of the love-love relationship between cats and dogs:

Because you want to see a kitty finding a new bed to sleep on. pic.twitter.com/V0u9LcqpUu — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 10, 2020

I'm not crying, you're crying. If cats and dogs can peacefully co-exist, what is stopping you to do the same with your nemesis?