By frightening, we mean 'frighteningly adorable'! And yes they can be friends. We lied in the headline. Sorry, these pictures will make up for it.

While cats and dogs are naturally supposed to be each others' nemeses, sometimes, in some comfortingly rare moments, they give up their rivalry just to cuddle with each other.  

These adorable pictures are proof of the love-love relationship between cats and dogs: 

Source: Reddit
Source: Pinterest
Source: Bored Panda
Source: Reddit
Source: We Heart It
Source: Pinterest
Source: Reddit
Source: Pinterest
Source: Twitter
Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest
Source: Twitter
Source: Meowigton
Source: Pinterest
Source: People
Source: Pinterest
Source: People

I'm not crying, you're crying. If cats and dogs can peacefully co-exist, what is stopping you to do the same with your nemesis? 