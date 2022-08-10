Unquestionably, a fur baby is not just a man's friend, but also a family. And when they depart for their heavenly abode it pains because a piece of you gets taken away from you for good.

In an event that will leave you teary-eyed, a family in Odisha's Gajapati district bid a heartbreaking adieu to their pet dog and performed its last rites in the most magnificent way. ANI shared a video of the funeral procession and ceremonial cremation of the animal.

#WATCH | Odisha: A family in Paralakhemundi bid a tearful goodbye to their pet dog, Anjali, & performed its last rites as per traditional rituals yesterday when it died after being with them for 17 yrs. Owner of the dog, Tunnu Gouda also took out a funeral procession for his pet. pic.twitter.com/CQwIW9PFmv — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Their beloved dog Anjali's last rites were followed by Hindu customs and traditions. Anjali served the family for nearly 16 years before passing away on Monday morning around 7 a.m.

Veterinarians tried to save her, but it was too late. Many locals and animal lovers joined Gouda and his family in taking part in Anjali's last journey.

Twitter is sentimental and is appreciative of the efforts taken by the family to pay their last homage to 16 years of togetherness.

May the family find strength and the pet's soul rest in peace.